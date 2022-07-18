ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Oregonians favor stricter gun control laws at state and federal level, survey finds

By Alex Baumhardt
Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new poll, Oregonians support tighter gun control regulations at the state and federal levels. (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images) Across geography, age, race and gender, a majority of Oregonians favor tighter gun control laws at the state and national level, according to a recent survey. The nonpartisan Oregon...

Mandate Freedom!
2d ago

Bullcrap, how about enforcing the laws you already have? It’s always been illegal to commit crimes, whether armed or not. What we need is more armed good guys, like the one who stopped the mall massacre yesterday. A fully armed society is a polite society.

Reply
35
forlawandorder
1d ago

Nope , We want our laws enforced. We want criminals arrested. We want mentally I'll people off the streets. Most people want the gun laws to stay the same. Your polls are biased.

Reply
21
PJ Harlow
1d ago

Have they been to Downtown Portland?? I wouldn't go there without a Gun!!

Reply(1)
27
