Most Oregonians favor stricter gun control laws at state and federal level, survey finds
By Alex Baumhardt
newsfromthestates.com
2 days ago
According to a new poll, Oregonians support tighter gun control regulations at the state and federal levels. (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images) Across geography, age, race and gender, a majority of Oregonians favor tighter gun control laws at the state and national level, according to a recent survey. The nonpartisan Oregon...
Oregonians will have the chance to decide in November whether the state should ban large ammunition magazines and require licenses for all gun owners, the Secretary of State’s Office confirmed. Backers of Initiative Petition 17 submitted more than 160,000 signatures from Oregon voters who supported the proposed law earlier...
A measure that would require a permit and safety training to buy a gun in Oregon will appear on the November ballot. If approved by voters in the fall, the measure would also ban high-capacity magazines, which hold more bullets than a regular firearm. The Secretary of State’s website showed...
What started as a volunteer-led gun control initiative run from a “little church basement” is now a statewide movement whose goal has become reality: an Oregon vote on whether to further restrict gun sales. Initiative Petition 17, a measure that would ban the sale of high-capacity magazines that...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan is unapologetic for her stance on abortion rights. “I am in fact a pro-life woman,” Drazan told KOIN 6 News in an interview. “It is a faith-based decision for me and I don’t shy away from that. Recognizing as well that Oregon law has enshrined in Oregon law every feature of Roe v Wade and despite the Supreme Court ruling there is in fact no uncertainty within the State of Oregon for what abortion services will remain.”
Sisolak said he would be “happy to consult with anything the Legislature comes up with” on the minimum wage but then added “I can tell you when I drove by In-N-Out Burger on the way up here last week, the sign said $18 to start.” (Photo: Governor's office)
(Indigo Creek | Photo by Northwest Rafting Company) Seventy-five organizations across Oregon have released a letter in support of the River Democracy Act (Senate Bill 192), introduced in February of 2021 by Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The letter, released on July 15, showcases the diversity of organizations that...
The election-denial movement in New Mexico continues to repeat the debunked theories that spurred the insurrection attempt. Trump supporters entered the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C., as Congress met to ratify President Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Oregonians are increasingly paying a bigger share of their income for health care, the latest state report on health care costs shows. The Oregon Health Authority said in the report, published Tuesday, that Oregonians saw an increase of nearly 50% in health care costs between 2013 and 2019. That’s an average of nearly 7% a year. In 2019, the rise dropped to 4.4%, just above the national average of 3.8%.
Advocates announced Tuesday that they are launching a signature-gathering campaign to potentially put a referendum creating a statewide paid family and medical leave system on the Maine ballot in November 2023. That initiative comes as a commission tasked by the legislature to develop a paid family and medical leave system...
A statewide effort is underway to improve internet access by engaging residents across the state. Oregon Economic Development Districts (OEDD), Onward Eugene, SpeedUpAmerica and Link Oregon has partnered to launch the initiative, called Faster Internet Oregon. The effort includes a quick one-minute speed test that organizers said will help identify...
Attorney Michael Ramsdell delayed his retirement to take on indigent clients after learning so many had no lawyer and no money to pay for one. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin) Late last year, several of the state’s most experienced attorneys accepted an urgent invite to the state Supreme Court’s...
Nan Whaley flanked by the Ohio Environmental Council Action Fund's Trish Demeter, left, and Rep. Juanita Brent, D-Cleveland, right. Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ. Democratic nominee for Ohio governor Nan Whaley rolled out a climate agenda Tuesday that emphasizes fighting corruption and investing in renewable energy. The announcement comes less...
Recent Indiana abortion surveys are few and far in between — with big changes in support and opposition based on wording and level of detail — so Indiana Republicans commissioned their own poll, as they draw up abortion-restricting proposals for a special session this month. The House and...
If you think gas prices are high now, just wait: Jay Inslee’s new carbon tax hits at the end of the year and it’s a doozy. Northwest states already pay punishing prices for petroleum. Now, when the nationwide average cost of gas pushed to 5 bucks a gallon...
In the first test of Oregon’s new health care merger review program, officials have approved a change in ownership of two hospice facilities in the state as part of a multi-billion nationwide transaction. The approval came despite fears voiced by three advocacy groups that the new majority owner, a...
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes: Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report; Certified Burn Manager rulemaking; 2023-2025 Agency budget development; ODF and DEQ Memorandum of Understanding Progress Report; Wildfire Prevention Program overview; Macias Gini O’Connell Implementation Plan progress; Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony; View the agenda and board meeting details. Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments, decision items #2 – Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report, #3 – Certified Burn Manager rulemaking, and #5 – 2023-2025 Agency budget development. Items marked as executive sessions (*) on the agenda are not open for public testimony. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. Written comments can be submitted before or up to Aug. 3 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission. The board will meet in executive session starting at 11:30 a.m. for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel regarding the board’s rights and duties related to current litigation, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(h). The executive session will be conducted virtually. Members of the news media who want to attend this portion of the meeting can email Public Affairs Director Joy Krawczyk at joy.p.krawczyk@odf.oregon.gov for information. Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov. The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.
A Boise nonprofit organization is finding an uptick in unethical - and sometimes illegal - clauses in rental agreements. Some of these clauses, identified by the rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree, said property owners could enter a renter’s property without notice. That’s illegal in Idaho. Other clauses did...
Difficulty scheduling interviews contributes to a high rejection rate of SNAP applicants, the lawsuit alleges. In September, October, and December of 2021, over half of SNAP applications rejected were due to failure to complete an interview, according to the lawsuit (Scott Heins/Getty Images). Mary Holmes says she subsisted on hardly...
House Assistant Majority Leader Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, a Denver Democrat, speaks at a rally against re-felonizing drug possession at the Colorado State Capitol building on April 26, 2022. Gonzales-Gutierrez was the lead sponsor on House Bill 22-1131. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) A task force made up of youth mental health providers, victims’...
