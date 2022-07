Taking the family to the Island this weekend and plan to do some surf fishing. Seeing if there are any reports and baits to use. Mainly stick with Voodoo shrimp under a cork and don't feel like wasting time getting and keeping live bait fresh, but am open to it. Only have a small window before the kids want to start playing. Any advice/feedback is appreciated.

GRAND ISLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO