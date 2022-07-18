ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Dried blueberries ‘urgently’ recalled nationwide over lead concerns

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xdKR_0gjg04dM00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent recall alert for dried blueberries after high levels of lead were detected.

The FDA said the recall announced by BrandStorm Inc. involves Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries, which were sold in the United States through retail and online stores.

A lab in Maryland identified the concern after testing uncovered the presence or potential presence of lead over the FDA’s recommended limits.

ALSO ON WJBF: Almost 13,000 Tony Hawk helmets recalled

The FDA said an investigation was conducted by the packing site, and the original heavy metal reports for the crop year showed no presence of lead.

“After further investigation it was found that the products county of Origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary,” the FDA stated. “As an immediate action the packing site is actively working to enhance food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal.”

The FDA said the issue is isolated to two batches of blueberries with a Best By Date 12/2024 and 01/2025. The lot codes are as follows:

  • Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024
    • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160
  • Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025
    • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

The product is sold in white and blue pouches with Natierra brand and logo. They can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details and lot number on the bottom right of the pouch.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YftGv_0gjg04dM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4tf7_0gjg04dM00
(Credit: BrandStorm Inc. via FDA)

While BrandStorm has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the recall, the company is working to enhance the food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metals.

The FDA says lead occurs naturally and may be contracted in fruits and vegetables during cultivation.

“Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water,” the agency said.

However, exposure to larger amounts of the element can cause lead poisoning, with its effects dependent upon the amount and duration of exposure and the exposed person’s age.

ALSO ON WJBF: Dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella

Though people with high lead levels in their blood may show no symptoms, they could suffer damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning may include abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output, according to the FDA, which added that children are particularly vulnerable.

“If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur,” the FDA said. “This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.”

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it out. Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Anyone who bought the product online can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 310-559-0259, 8 am – 4:30 pm PST, email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com or send a direct message using the www.Natierra.com website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Name released for soldier killed by lightning at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Bronze star medal recipient Sgt. First Class Michael Clark died after being struck by lightning at Fort Gordon Wednesday. He served in the Army and the US Army reserve for 22 years — deploying four times to Iraq and Afghanistan. His service to his country is remembered by a commander […]
FORT GORDON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
WJBF

Blood coming from Florida condo leads police to 3 bodies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The bodies of three people were found inside a Florida condominium on Sunday, authorities said. Shortly before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported blood coming from inside a condo at Paradise Cove Condominiums, according to the West Palm Beach Police Dept. Officers responded and found...
WJBF

Trenton correctional officer charged with providing contraband to prisoner

COLUMBIA, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections Office of Investigations and Intelligence released arrest warrants for a correctional officer at Trenton Correctional Institution. 31-year-old Colette Antionette Dunbar, of Aiken, is being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to a prisoner, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office. These […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
WJBF

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Knights Inn

UPDATE, 07/22/2022, 2:38 P.M.: According to the warrants released by authorities, Jaquarie Allen, 22, allegedly fired a GLOCK 17 9 mm handgun into the chest of Renquel Geter, 26 Tuesday night around 10 P.M. Investigators say they believe this was roughly 12 hours before Geter’s body was discovered. According to authorities, two Richmond County Sheriff’s […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Second woman wanted for questioning in Simon Powell case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – A second woman is wanted for questioning in the Simon Powell murder investigation. 43-year-old Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy is wanted for questioning only at this time in relation to the Simon Powell murder case. She is believed to have connections in the Grovetown/Columbia County area and possibly Alabama.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foodsafety#Salmonella#Blueberries#Brandstorm Inc#Natierra
WJBF

“Tattoo Derrick” wanted for questioning in motorcycle theft

AUGUTSA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who goes by the name of “Tattoo Derrick” for questioning in a motorcycle theft. The theft occurred on the 2300 block of Old Louisville Road on July 20th. “Tattoo Derrick” hangs out in the Old Louisville Road area. If you have […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Columbia Road re-opened following portable classroom in roadway

UPDATE, 3:24 P.M. – According to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Major Steve Morris, it was a portable classroom headed for Evans High School. UPDATE – All lanes have been re-opened. GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a traffic incident. Authorities say multiple lanes are blocked near St. Teresa […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WJBF

Richmond County Coroner called to Knights Inn for shooting death

UPDATE 6:33 P.M. – The man shot and killed at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road has been identified. According to investigators, 26-year-old Renqual Geter, of Eastover, South Carolina, waas shot at least one time and was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:30 Wednesday morning. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, an […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Woman hospitalized after alligator attack in Cross

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD)- A woman is in the hospital following an alligator attack in Cross on Friday afternoon. According to Central Berkeley Fire & EMS (CBFE), crews responded to the area of Canal Landing Rd around 1:30 p.m. to reports of an alligator attack. CBFE said the woman had been bitten several times and was […]
CROSS, SC
WJBF

Charleston County 911 worker fired after investigation into mishandling of calls

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A telecommunicator with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center has been fired after county officials said the worker violated policy. Charleston County requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an independent investigation into whether calls were mishandled after the center discovered that non-emergency calls for service were […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy