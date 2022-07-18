Fauci to retire before the end of Biden’s term
Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said in an interview published on Monday that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in office.
Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said in an interview published on Monday that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in office.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0