‘Glee’ Star Blake Jenner Was Arrested For DUI

 4 days ago
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Blake Jenner, who starred in Glee, was arrested recently because he was driving under the influence according to the police.

According to the police, they pulled Blake over for failing to stop at a red light, which raised their suspicions that he might be intoxicated.

They performed a field sobriety test and alleged that Blake was in fact intoxicated.

Blake will have to appear in court for this incident, but he has since been released.

Which actor or character was your favorite in Glee?

