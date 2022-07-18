ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver likely to break 144-year-old weather record today

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kj4xM_0gjfz1v000
Denver, Colorado. Photo Credit: VividScene303 (iStock).

If the temperature stays above 70 degrees in Denver through the rest of the day, the Mile High City will break the daily 'highest low' record, set in 1878. Currently, the lowest temperature recorded today in Denver has been 72 degrees – two degrees higher than the highest minimum temperature ever recorded on June 18.

The temperature in Denver is currently expected to stay above this 70 degree threshold (expected high of 101) at least through the early morning on Tuesday, meaning the new 'highest low' record will likely become official at midnight.

Here's a look at what was happening in Colorado around 1878:

– The 'Great Eclipse of 1878' passed over Colorado, bringing national attention to the state, along with many out-of-state travelers. This contributed significantly to the local tourism industry.

– The first telephones are installed in Denver.

– In 1877, fossils were first found in Colorado, including well-known species like the stegosaurus and the allosaurus.

– Colorado became a state in 1876 – 100 years after the Declaration of Independence was issued, hence the 'Centennial State' nickname.

– In 1878, Leadville was incorporated as a city – the highest in North America at 10,152 feet.

– In 1877, the University of Colorado opened in Boulder.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Motorcycle Fatalities By Year

Motorcycle fatalities in Colorado have increased in recent years. Here's a look at motorcycle fatalities in Colorado by year over the last 10 years. The Most Dangerous Colorado Counties to Drive Based on Fatal Accidents. While six Colorado counties managed zero fatal accidents in 2020, the rest were not nearly...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Smoke Shacks are Secret Manmade Huts on Colorado Ski Mountains

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're not a local in a ski town or what many refer to as a 'ski bum,' you may not know about the mind-blowing ingenuity and secrecy of the handmade, hidden structures located on many Colorado ski mountains known as 'smoke shacks.'
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Leadville, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
94.3 The X

This is What a Metal Star Means on Barns and Homes in Colorado

It's fairly common to see a giant star hanging on an exterior wall of barns and homes in Colorado, but did you know that they're more than just a pretty decoration?. These bold stars are also known as Pennsylvania stars or primitive stars and it turns out, they are not just a Colorado thing, but rather a trend all over rural America.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Centennial State
FOX31 Denver

This is the hottest place in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A summer heat wave has settled into parts of Colorado, driving temperatures up into the triple digits. It has been a hot start to the summer in Denver. So far in 2022, the city has recorded four days at 100 degrees or above: June 11, July 9, July 10, and July 18.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

Colorado River strain casts shadow over recreation

GUNNISON • On Colorado's largest body of water, the water he's known all his life, Eric Loken drives his boat toward an uncertain destination. He drives between the sage hills folding around Blue Mesa Reservoir, between the ancient, volcanic cliffs and toward the high peaks that he and everyone else in this valley look to for snow that translates to water. Lately, they've looked on longingly. Loken drives not knowing how far the lake will last.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

How Colfax Avenue got its name

DENVER (KDVR) – The stretch of pavement that the Colfax Ave Businesses Improvement District says was once called “the longest, wickedest street in America” has carried several fitting nicknames throughout its 158-year history, but if you’re reading this in the year 2022, you likely refer to it simply as Colfax Avenue.
DENVER, CO
agjournalonline.com

Fish kills increase as Colorado River temps spike

– Low flows and high water temperatures are creating critical conditions on the Upper Colorado for the second consecutive year, triggering fishing closures amidst reports of struggling and dying fish. Anticipating these conditions, the Colorado River District chose to release water from an already-reduced Wolford Mountain Reservoir last weekend. This...
COLORADO STATE
southplattesentinel.com

OPINION: Polis takes every opportunity to hurt rural Coloradans

As someone who spent my teenage years growing up in rural Colorado, I understand that Jared Polis’ disregard for non-metro areas isn’t just wrong and offensive – it’s destructive. Ask county commissioners from the Eastern Plains and they’ll tell you when Gov. Polis comes to their...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver reservoirs peak at 92% capacity

Denver's reservoirs have peaked at 92% of capacity this year. Denver Water says storage levels were below 100% in part because of below-normal snowpack and because of construction to expand Gross Reservoir. Despite missing full capacity, Denver water said it doesn't expect to issue any restrictions beyond normal summer watering...
DENVER, CO
kslnewsradio.com

New research predicts Lake Powell, Lake Mead collapse if Colorado River Basin states don’t make sacrifices

SALT LAKE CITY — Some new research points to a collapse of Lake Mead and Lake Powell if neither the upper nor lower Colorado River Basin states sacrifice to cut water use. “If neither side blinks, and neither side were to seriously reduce its use, then the system will go to dead pool,” said the Director of Utah State University’s Center for Colorado River Studies, Dr. Jack Schmidt. Schmidt was among the authors of the peer-reviewed research.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy