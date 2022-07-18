Denver likely to break 144-year-old weather record today

Denver, Colorado. Photo Credit: VividScene303 (iStock).

If the temperature stays above 70 degrees in Denver through the rest of the day, the Mile High City will break the daily 'highest low' record, set in 1878. Currently, the lowest temperature recorded today in Denver has been 72 degrees – two degrees higher than the highest minimum temperature ever recorded on June 18.

The temperature in Denver is currently expected to stay above this 70 degree threshold (expected high of 101) at least through the early morning on Tuesday, meaning the new 'highest low' record will likely become official at midnight.

Here's a look at what was happening in Colorado around 1878:

– The 'Great Eclipse of 1878' passed over Colorado, bringing national attention to the state, along with many out-of-state travelers. This contributed significantly to the local tourism industry.

– The first telephones are installed in Denver.

– In 1877, fossils were first found in Colorado, including well-known species like the stegosaurus and the allosaurus.

– Colorado became a state in 1876 – 100 years after the Declaration of Independence was issued, hence the 'Centennial State' nickname.

– In 1878, Leadville was incorporated as a city – the highest in North America at 10,152 feet.

– In 1877, the University of Colorado opened in Boulder.