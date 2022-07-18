ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Secretary Chambers announces IEDC’s New EVP of External Engagement

wbiw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers today announced Salena Scardina has been named executive vice president of external engagement for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). Scardina most recently served as chief customer success officer for Herff Jones, the achievement division of Varsity Brands and a provider of graduation...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Introducing Equity1821: First Black-led CDFI loan fund in Indiana

Marshawn Wolley, President and CEO of Black Onyx Management, recently completed a feasibility study for the city of Indianapolis and LISC. It was titled “Equity Pays: A case for Black-led Community Development Financial Institutions.” The study resulted in the creation of Equity1821, the first Black-led CDFI loan fund in Indiana, in October 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

AT&T planning broadband projects for nine counties

Indiana and AT&T are collaborating to bring a fiber network to more than 6,000 homes, businesses and farms throughout the state. The $13 million project, which is contingent on a final contract between the state and AT&T, would bring high-speed broadband to portions of nine counties. AT&T would build fiber...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Operation Back to School provides Indiana veteran families assistance

INDIANA – Operation Back to School provides Indiana veteran families assistants with providing their children with back-to-school supplies. The Military Family Relief Fund Back to School Program is designed to assist veterans and their families that are experiencing financial hardship. This special program can assist qualified veterans with essential...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Illinois State
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
Indiana State
wbiw.com

City Accepting Applications to Serve on City’s Boards and Commissions

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington’s Office of the Mayor is accepting applications from community members who would like to serve on one of the following City’s boards or commissions:. BIDAC (Bloomington Industrial Development Advisory Commission) Seat(s) available: 1. For more information visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=25. Cascades Golf Course...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Indiana State Fair unveils discounts, deals for 2022 festivities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is unveiling deals and discounts for this year's festivities, which begin Friday, July 29. Since the fair is closed on Tuesdays this year, the popular $2 Tuesdays are gone. Instead, fairgoers can take advantage of $3 Thursdays presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, with $3 admission, $3 midway rides, and $3 food options at each food stand.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Great deals & value at the 2022 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Fair returns in just 9 days and there are many ways to save on your State Fair experience. The State Fair offers deals and discounts throughout the 18-day Fair, including 100+ free things to do once you’re there! The greatest value of the summer is back at the State Fair, opening Friday, July 29th through Sunday, August 21st (closed Mondays & Tuesdays). Plan your trip today!
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evp#S Corporation#Iedc#External Engagement#Varsity Brands#Sec#Hanesbrands#Crate Barrel#Sweetwater Sound
wbiw.com

Indiana DOR nears completion of Multi-Year Tax System Modernization

INDIANA –The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is nearing the completion of its multi-year tax system modernization effort with today’s launch of the fourth and final rollout of Project NextDOR. With the support of Governor Holcomb and the Indiana General Assembly, the transformation of DOR’s tax systems and...
INDIANA STATE
Tire Review

Big O Franchisee Opens Second Store in Indiana

Steve Towers has opened his second Big O Tires store in Indiana with a grand opening event this weekend. Towers has a total of eight Big O stores throughout Indianapolis, Tennessee and Kentucky. The new location at 5801 North German Church Road will offer a “buy two, get two free”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
95.3 MNC

Military/Veterans Coalition forms nonprofit for designing two memorials

Ground has been broken for a national Desert Storm memorial in Washington. Indiana veterans hope to follow suit in Indianapolis:. The Military/Veterans Coalition of Indiana has formed a nonprofit to gather ideas for designing two memorials, to veterans of the first Gulf War and the War on Terror. The coalition plans a series of town halls across Indiana to request design ideas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Holcomb: Let's Not Wait to Return a Billion Dollars to Hoosier Taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS - When the State of Indiana officially closed our fiscal books on June 30, we collected $1.24 billion dollars more than was last forecasted, which has created over $6 billion in reserves. In short, Indiana’s economy continues an unprecedented growth rate, thanks to employers and employees investing their time and talent right here at home.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Northern Indiana RV Plant to Close

GOSHEN, Ind.–One of Indiana’s RV plants is closing in September. Employees at Keystone RV Plant 41 in Goshen got a letter this week stating that the final day of operations will be Sept. 23. The company has offered no public explanation for the closing. But, a worker interviewed...
GOSHEN, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb issues statement on the 2022 State Fiscal Year Close-Out

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the 2022 state fiscal year close-out with $6.1 billion in reserves. “Indiana’s economy is growing at an unprecedented rate due to the lowest unemployment rate in state history, higher-than-expected income tax revenues, and growing our state’s GDP at a faster rate than the national average while meeting the essential needs of Hoosiers,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I have called a special session to return $1 billion to taxpayers because it can’t wait until next year as we all face rising inflation costs. I plan to present a biennium budget that will address more support for our public health system, salary increases for state employees, additional funding in K-12 education, and another round of funds dedicated to the READI program to help local communities improve their overall quality of life. I want to thank state fiscal leaders for their continued fiscal diligence that will benefit Hoosiers for years to come.”
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

2 Indiana Cities Make The List For Most Educated In The Country

There are many reasons why someone might want to be educated. Some of the logic includes securing employment opportunities, achieving a higher income level, poverty reduction, equality and better health. WalletHub has crunched some numbers to determine which US cities have the most educated people. To determine where the most...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Outgoing Indiana lawmakers still committed to special session

Huntington GOP Rep. Dan Leonard met with his likely new state legislator Friday – Lorissa Sweet defeated him in May, ending his 20-year legislative career. But he wants to keep her in the loop on what might be a historic special session – the last votes he will take and ones he didn’t expect to be making.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy