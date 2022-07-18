ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Thousands seek gas tax rebate from state

Washington Missourian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri drivers are getting their first chance to ask for money back from the state’s gas tax increase. Requests can be made for refunds from the motor fuel tax for the period Oct. 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The refund is for the first of four 2 1/2-cent increases that...

www.emissourian.com

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Missourian

Tell us your position on clean energy

To the Missouri Senate and House of Representative candidates in the greater Franklin County area: Please consider posting on your website what you will propose regarding policy, incentives and/or legislation to increase production and consumption of clean, renewable energy in Missouri if you were to be elected. I want to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Push to legalize recreational cannabis in Missouri appears to be stalling

Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question. The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Freshman Legion — Union Post 297 vs. Ste. Genevieve Post 150, State Tournament

The Union Post 297 Freshmen finished second in the state tournament Saturday, July 16, at Lathrop High School, losing 7-5 to Ste. Genevieve Post 150 in the final round. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
UNION, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy