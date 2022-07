Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward seemed to confirm what's been repeated since early spring when he essentially named free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky as the favorite to be the club's starting quarterback for Week 1 over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett last week. A subsequent story then said that Trubisky would "have to be outplayed by a considerable margin" during training camp and the preseason to lose the job before September, barring an injury.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO