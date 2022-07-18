Ninawa’s upcycling may be the future of fashion, but owner struggles to stay sewing in Cambridge

Home | Arts + Culture | Food + Drink | What We're Having. Buddha Bowls and other veggie goodness at Life Alive. The Life Alive cafes that have landed recently in Kendall and Harvard squares (there are Boston locales too) are a huge change-up from the crunchy Central Square original from 2010. Part of it’s that healthy, sustainable eating is in, and that Au Bon Pain and Panera founder Ron Shaich has become an investor and adviser to the local veggie chain, as well as to the Tatte bakery shops. The upgrades are great; the eateries have a more inviting, communal vibe, and the one in Kendall – which took T tokens as a form of payment this month upon opening – is a vast and open space perfect for tech-area toilers to come in and conduct a few rounds of business while sipping antioxidant juice drinks and noshing on nourishing bowls. The Harvard Square site, where Papyrus used to be at JFK Street and Massachusetts Avenue, shares space with a Down Under yoga practice. The setup reminds me of, and makes me long for, the old O2 Yoga institute just down the way in Mid-Cambridge, where you walked through the studio-run vegan cafe to get to your 90 minutes of limber enlightenment and could grab a healthy bite and sip in the relaxing aftermath.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO