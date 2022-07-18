ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Brinkleys establish new WC scholarship endowment

By Crystal Woerly
The Community News
 4 days ago

Michael and Jamie Bodiford Brinkley have established a new permanent scholarship...

www.community-news.com

The Community News

Weatherford Swimmers at State

The Weatherford Swim Team will be well-represented this weekend at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Swim Meet in Corpus Christi. Pictured qualifiers are (top row, from left) coach Tif Williams, Kody Burlison, Cullen Costello, Michael Goff, Landry Crickman, Carson Goff, Kade Burlison, Eli Vanzant, Zach Edwards, Saphira Buchfink, Michael Spillers, Hali Hughes, Elijah Helmrick, Ava Helmrick, Lily Helmrick, coach Matt Williams, (Bottom, from left) Left to Right Colt Spillers, Bowen Judd, Noah Wagnon, Max Gentry, Scarlett Burlison, Layla Olsen, Emma Kechnie, Elizabeth Walters, Emma Circelli. Also qualified but not pictured are Katie Cox, Landry Crickman, Blake D’Spain, Brady D’Spain, Abbie Farber, Noah Farber, Calla Ferguson, Charlie Hixson, Izy Hixson, Campbell Hord, Brandon Hughes, Abbie Lane, Brooklyn Nowakowski, Isa Vidal and Sydney Vidal.
WEATHERFORD, TX
The Community News

July 22, 2022

Having trouble viewing this document? Click here to download the PDF. Might we see them holding up a major golf championship trophy themselves someday? Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Annika Sorenstam, Georgia Hall, and many others got their own starts playing golf as a …. Weatherford Swimmers at State. The Weatherford...
ALEDO, TX
KRLD News Radio

Sixteen wildfires still active in Texas

Officials are saying of the 16 wildfires still burning in the state of Texas, the biggest is the Somervell County 'Chalk Mountain' fire which has charred more than 6,700 acres. It remains just 10% contained. Near Possum Kingdom Lake, the "1148" fire has now burned more than 450 acres and...
TEXAS STATE
Weatherford, TX
Weatherford, TX
Weatherford, TX
Texas Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Active Shooter Training for Fort Worth Teachers, Staff Offered by FWPD

The Fort Worth Police Department will offer free active shooting training to all Fort Worth ISD teachers and campus-based staff as part of their collaborative effort with the district to improve school safety, the department announced Wednesday. "We are pleased to continue our work with the Fort Worth Police Department...
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

North Texas city council votes to place marijuana decriminalization on November ballot

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Denton city council voted on Tuesday, July 19 to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana on the ballot this November. The move comes after months of campaigning by Ground Game Texas, a progressive voter engagement and mobilization organization, and Decriminalize Denton. In May, the two groups submitted a petition with nearly 3,000 to place the initiative on the ballot to the council.
DENTON, TX
The Community News

Area athletes honored by THSBCA

Several players from Aledo and Weatherford received postseason honors from the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association recently. Named to the Class 5A All-State Team from Aledo was senior outfielder Ethan Jaques. From Weatherford, also a senior outfielder, Jake Williams was selected. Both were named third team. Jaques helped the...
WEATHERFORD, TX
The Community News

Rosson to renew career at Ohio State

When Hunter Rosson graduated from Aledo High School in 2018, his future in the game of baseball looked bright. He had been a major part in the Bearcats baseball program through his time in high school and it was time for the next step. After a long and winding road...
ALEDO, TX
CBS DFW

City of Lewisville urging water customers to conserve water 'to avoid a water emergency'

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another North Texas city is issuing a water conservation notice.The City of Lewisville is asking water customers to 'carefully conserve or reduce water usage, if possible, to avoid a water emergency.' On Monday, the city said its water system is currently operating at its maximum capacity.The city said the biggest stress on the water system comes from outdoor irrigation, so enforcement of mandatory outdoor watering restrictions will be increased. There is also stress on the water system due to high temperatures in Denton County.Denton County - and most of North Texas - is under an excessive heat warning through 9 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures reaching between 105 and 110 degrees.Watering is prohibited in Lewisville between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the summer months.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Community News

Summer Sidewalk Shop

Carve & Cask will host a Summer Sidewalk Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 243 Willow Bend Drive in Willow Park. A variety of local small businesses will be on hand, and the shopping will be on Tax Free Weekend.
WILLOW PARK, TX
What Now Dallas

Razzoo’s Cajun Café Planned for Burleson

Razzoo’s Cajun Café is planning to open a location in Burleson in the spring of 2023. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will be located at 135 W. Ellison St., according to state licensing information. You can try a few appetizers including Cajun fondue, boudin balls, and gumbo. The menu is...
BURLESON, TX
The Community News

Aledo All-Stars win world series

Part of growing up in Aledo for the local youth is playing ball at Aledo Athletics off of Bankhead Highway in the spring. Since 1976 the nonprofit organization has provided Aledo youth the opportunity to play baseball and softball from age 4 all the way through middle school. At the...
ALEDO, TX
WFAA

Why the alarming surge in contracts being canceled for new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth?

DALLAS — this story and other Dallas-Fort Worth business news through our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas homebuilders are seeing an alarming surge in cancelations of contracts on new homes, triggering a sharp drop in sales and pending sales last month, and a record rate of increase in new home listings in the Multiple Listing Service.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

As Texas Temperatures Soar, Look for Signs of Heatstroke

As the temperatures pushed 110 degrees Monday, paramedics across North Texas were busy responding to people in distress. MedStar, which serves the Tarrant County area, says 14 patients were transported to local hospitals for heat-related illnesses. All of the calls took place between noon and 8 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
DALLAS, TX
KVUE

It's so hot in Texas that squirrels are splooting. Yes, splooting.

DALLAS — It's hot, y'all. And there really isn't any way of escaping it, even with a little rain across North Texas on Thursday. So perhaps we should take a page from our furry friends. No, not your dog. We're talking about squirrels. Accustomed to the elements, squirrels are...
DALLAS, TX

