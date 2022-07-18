Brinkleys establish new WC scholarship endowment

The Weatherford Swim Team will be well-represented this weekend at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Swim Meet in Corpus Christi. Pictured qualifiers are (top row, from left) coach Tif Williams, Kody Burlison, Cullen Costello, Michael Goff, Landry Crickman, Carson Goff, Kade Burlison, Eli Vanzant, Zach Edwards, Saphira Buchfink, Michael Spillers, Hali Hughes, Elijah Helmrick, Ava Helmrick, Lily Helmrick, coach Matt Williams, (Bottom, from left) Left to Right Colt Spillers, Bowen Judd, Noah Wagnon, Max Gentry, Scarlett Burlison, Layla Olsen, Emma Kechnie, Elizabeth Walters, Emma Circelli. Also qualified but not pictured are Katie Cox, Landry Crickman, Blake D’Spain, Brady D’Spain, Abbie Farber, Noah Farber, Calla Ferguson, Charlie Hixson, Izy Hixson, Campbell Hord, Brandon Hughes, Abbie Lane, Brooklyn Nowakowski, Isa Vidal and Sydney Vidal.
Comments / 0