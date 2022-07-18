ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWE recognizes individuals in engineering and technology for STEM achievements & community contributions

By Leslie Langnau
Design World Network
 2 days ago

The Society of Women Engineers announced the recipients of its annual awards program, a nod to those movers and shakers who are making significant contributions to the STEM community and the advancement of women in engineering. SWE award recipients include professionals, collegiates, and groups from influential businesses, corporations, and universities across...

The Associated Press

BAE Systems wins $699 million contract from U.S. Army to support High Performance Computing Centers

MCLEAN, Va. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. The company will support the Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005620/en/ The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. (Credit: Getty Images)
MILITARY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hillenbrand Announces Binding Offer to Acquire LINXIS Group, a Global Leader in Process Equipment and Automation Solutions for the Food Industry

Advances Hillenbrand's long-term profitable growth strategy; builds significant scale with leadership positions in attractive food end market. Highly complementary systems and equipment to Coperion; expands its customer offering in food and provides strong synergy opportunities. Expected to be accretive to Adjusted EPS within the first full year. BATESVILLE, Ind., July...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Toyota: Six Private Companies Establish "Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels"

The start of research on bioethanol fuel production to achieve carbon neutral society. TOKYO, July 20, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS), Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki), Subaru Corporation (Subaru), Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd. (Daihatsu), Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho) established the Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels (Research Association) on July 1, 2022, to study ways to optimize the process of producing fuel.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

New Partnership Scales CleanKore’s Environmental Benefits

A new collaboration provides sustainability benefits at the mill and garment manufacturer level. Hong Kong-based garment manufacturer Epic Group announced a new strategic partnership with CleanKore, which provides patented yarn dyeing technology. CleanKore’s innovation changes the chemistry and the process used to dye yarns at denim mills by keeping the...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Five reasons to attend TC Sessions: Robotics this Thursday

If you haven’t reserved your seat at the table yet, here are five outstanding reasons why you should attend TC Sessions: Robotics. Talk about a no-brainer. Spend an entire day learning from and engaging with the robotics community’s leading scientists, makers, founders, academics and investors. You’ll come away with a clearer understanding of today’s successes, tomorrow’s trends, future opportunities and remaining challenges. That’s darned good ROI. Register here to reserve your free, all-access pass.
ENGINEERING
The Associated Press

Shift4 Appoints Samantha Weeks, PhD as Chief Transformation Officer

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, announced the appointment of Samantha Weeks, PhD, to the position of Chief Transformation Officer (CTRO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005009/en/ Samantha Weeks, PhD (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Transparent PV Windows Demonstrate Energy-Efficiency Performance in NEXT Energy Building Technology Project at NREL

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- NEXT Energy Technologies, Inc., makers of a proprietary transparent photovoltaic (PV) coating that transforms commercial windows with uncompromised aesthetics into energy-producing solar panels, has announced results of a multi-year photovoltaic window project it has completed as part of the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN 2 ) that shows the overall energy-efficiency performance of NEXT transparent PV windows compared to traditional commercial windows. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005311/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

AM Ventures extrudes $100M to support industrial 3D printing

The firm’s portfolio to date spans 18 companies across three continents. It lists Headmade Materials, LightForce Orthodontics and Conflux Technology among some of its marquee investments. The picture at the top of this article is the cleanroom at Scrona. The firm led the $9.5 million financing into the ultra-high-resolution 3D printing company that can print finely enough to aid in semiconductor and display manufacturing.
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

MIT’s Raman Lab: At the Forefront of Building With Biology

Ritu Raman leads the Raman Lab, where she creates adaptive biological materials for applications in medicine and machines. It seems that Ritu Raman was born with an aptitude for engineering. You may say it is in her blood since her mother is a chemical engineer, her father is a mechanical engineer, and her grandfather is a civil engineer. Throughout her childhood, she repeatedly witnessed firsthand the beneficial impact that engineering careers could have on communities. In fact, watching her parents build communication towers to connect the rural villages of Kenya to the global infrastructure is one of her earliest memories. She still vividly remembers the excitement she felt watching the emergence of a physical manifestation of innovation that would have a long-lasting positive impact on the community.
CHEMISTRY
Benzinga

MHIENG Receives 2022 ENAA Engineering Commendation Awards for 3 Overseas Projects

TOKYO, July 20, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received 2022 Engineering Commendation Awards from the Engineering Advancement Association of Japan (ENAA) for three overseas projects. The representatives of the projects attended the awards ceremony held at the Dai-ichi Hotel Tokyo on July 19.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Ecoppia’s H4 Robotic Solar PV Cleaner Awarded Top Product of the Year by Environment + Energy Leader Awards

Ecoppia (TASE: ECPA), the pioneer and world leader in robotic cleaning solutions for solar PV, has won the Top Product of the Year Award for their H4 robot in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. Receiving this prestigious award demonstrates that industry experts see the H4 as an exemplary solution in the fields of energy and environmental management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005586/en/ Ecoppia wins Top Product of the Year Award by Environment and Energy for the H4 robotic cleaning solution (Photo: Ecoppia) The autonomous H4 robotic cleaning solution addresses scalability and remote management for large scale solar PV sites. To further bolster the solution’s smart, effective, and safe features, the H4 introduces helix technology into PV cleaning. This patented technology offers spiral cleaning, which prevents heavy dust accumulation by moving dust particles downwards, pushing them off the module surface, while also protecting the modules’ anti-reflective coating. Other innovative features include adaptable bidirectional cleaning, a super duster mode and extended coverage of up to 2KM, which all strengthen the H4’s ability to offer fast and effective daily cleaning with panel safety and durability kept in mind.
ELECTRONICS
freightwaves.com

GXO expands robotics deal with 6 River Systems

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. said Tuesday it has signed a multiyear extension with industrial robotics maker 6 River Systems to equip GXO facilities with an undetermined number of collaborative mobile robots. The robots, known as Chucks, will operate alongside GXO workers to perform specific tasks. They are designed...
ECONOMY

