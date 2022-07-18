NEW BETHLEHEM WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY IN CRUELTY TO ANIMALS CASE

LATROBE, Pa. — Thomas Stanko has been sentenced to a seven-year prison sentence. A judge sentenced the Unity man for being a felon in possession of firearms. According to information presented to the court, from April through August of 2018, Stanko possessed 17 firearms and ammunition after prior convictions of multiple crimes punishable by more than one year in prison. His prior convictions include retaliation against a witness or victim, assault, criminal conspiracy, forgery, recipe of stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license.
