Dunkirk, NY

Two Juveniles Injured In Dunkirk Drive-By Shooting

By News Staff
wnynewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNKIRK – Two juveniles were injured during a drive-by shooting on Route 60 in northern Chautauqua County on Sunday night. The Dunkirk Police Department reports the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. According to witnesses, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 60 and was passed...

wnynewsnow.com

2 On Your Side

Cattaraugus County man arrested for arson

KENNEDY, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed two homes Wednesday in Chautauqua County. First responders were called to the blaze Wednesday morning on 2nd Street in the Town of Kennedy. Kennedy Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Bean told 2 On Your Side...
KENNEDY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Arrest Five in Allen Street Drug Raid

Five people are facing drug charges following a recent raid at a home on Jamestown's east side. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 328 Allen Street shortly after 4:00 PM on July 12th and were assisted by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Inside, police found nearly 26 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and ammunition for a .45 caliber gun. Police say 36-year-old Warkim Keys, 47-year-old Larry White, 46-year-old Belinda Walker and 35-year-old Jamie Morse were arrested at the scene on one count each of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say the fifth suspect, 51-year-old Christopher Freeney, later turned himself in.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested in Dunkirk on drug charges

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Drug Taskforce arrested three on various drug charges early Thursday morning. While inside one home, police say they found 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, three grams of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, a loaded glock pistol with an attached high-capacity drum fed […]
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dual drug raids in Dunkirk lead to three arrests

Dual drug raids on Main Street in the city of Dunkirk have led to three arrests. Multiple police agencies -- including members of the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force; Dunkirk Police Department patrol units, SRT Team and K-9 unit; and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and K-9 units -- accompanied by several investigators, along with detectives from Jamestown Police Department, conducted a joint search warrant early Thursday morning at 506 and 708 Main Street. 36-year-old Ontario Eldridge of Dunkirk and 39-year-old Lemorris Jones of Atlanta, Georgia were taken into custody during the raid at 506 Main Street. Investigators also located 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of meth, 2 pounds of marijuana, a loaded Glock 42 pistol with an attached high-capacity drum-fed magazine, and nearly $6,500 cash. Meanwhile, investigators located 34-year-old Larry Brooks, Jr. during the raid at 708 Main Street. They also discovered quantities of meth, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Eldridge and Jones were each charged with two counts of criminal possession of narcotics, one count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance and one count of unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine. Brooks is facing three counts of criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance. All three are currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
Dunkirk, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Chautauqua County, NY
City
Fredonia, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Dunkirk, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Office reports recovery of missing charter boat captain's body

The body of a male charter boat captain who has been missing since July 7 after a fall from his boat into Lake Erie near Ripley has been located. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the body of 70-year-old Fred Forsythe, Jr. of Coudersport, Pennsylvania was discovered in the Town of Evans on Friday, ending a more than two-week search. An active search began after he became missing. The Sheriff's Office also reported that Forsythe was attempting to bring a fish into the boat when he lost his balance and entered the water. The Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team, County Sheriff's Office and Ripley Fire were involved in the initial search. They were also assisted by the State Police Underwater Recovery Team, the U.S. Coast Guard Erie Station, Fuller Hose, and the U.S. Border Patrol Marine and Air Patrol.
RIPLEY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Randolph resident charged with arson following the blaze in Kennedy

A Randolph resident has been charged with arson in the 3rd degree after an investigation into Wednesday's massive fire that destroyed two homes on 2nd Street in Kennedy. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of 28-year-old Aubrey Baize after an investigation conducted by BCI and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team. Area interviews were done, and Baize was seen entering the house in question before the fire, according to investigators. Further investigative steps were taken, which resulted in the arrest of Baize Wednesday evening. Baize was processed at SP Jamestown and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail to await arraignment. The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office assisted in the case, with the investigation continuing into the fire.
KENNEDY, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Lockport motorcycle collision leaves one dead

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Wednesday motorcycle collision has left one 73-year-old man dead in the town of Royalton, according to the New York State Police. The victim, Frank O. Butcher, of Lockport, NY was traveling eastbound on Akron Road when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Butcher...
LOCKPORT, NY
#New York State Police#Juveniles#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Brooks Memorial Hospital#Fredonia Fire Department
wnynewsnow.com

Teen Charged In Jamestown Residential Burglary

JAMESTOWN – A 16-year-old is facing a slew of charges in connection with a burglary on Jamestown’s eastside. Jamestown Police responded to a burglary in progress around 7 p.m. last Saturday. Homeowners told officers when they returned home, they found an unknown person inside their home. The suspect,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

NYSP: Motorcyclist dies following crash involving deer

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 73-year-old Lockport man has died following a motorcycle accident Wednesday in Niagara County, according to New York State Police. Troopers say Frank O. Butcher was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson east on Akron Road in the Town of Royalton when he hit a deer in the road. Butcher reportedly suffered minor injuries and was coherent following the accident.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Man arrested for arson in Kennedy, NY

On July 20, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Jamestown arrested Aubrey E. Baize, 28 of Randolph, NY for Arson 3rd degree (C Felony). On July 20, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown responded to a house fire on 2nd Street in the town of Kennedy. Kennedy Fire Department assisted with the house fire at the scene. Further investigation at the scene was done by NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigators Team. Area interviews were done and Baize was seen entering the house in question before the fire. Further investigative steps were taken which resulted in the arrest of Baize. Baize was processed at SP Jamestown and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail waiting for an arraignment. The surrounding community and Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this case.
KENNEDY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Body Of Missing Charter Boat Captain Recovered, Ending Lengthy Search

RIPLEY, NY – The body of a charter boat captain who fell into the waters of Lake Erie earlier this month have been recovered. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr’s remains were located along the shore in the Town of Evans, New York, on Friday, just two weeks after he went missing.
RIPLEY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
wnynewsnow.com

Fredonia Woman Accused Of Driving Intoxicated Following Crash With Buggy

DAYTON – A 44-year-old Fredonia woman is accused of driving while intoxicated following a vehicle vs Amish buggy crash in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on Route 322 in the Town of Dayton last week. Deputies said the Amish buggy sustained heavy...
DAYTON, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Crews made quick work of house fire in Dunkirk

No injuries were reported after flames broke out in the lower apartment of a two-and-a-half story multiple residence at 40 Armadillo Street in the city of Dunkirk late Friday morning. Dunkirk city firefighters responded to the call around 11:45 am. Fire Chief Mike Edwards told WDOE News that crews found heavy flames coming from the first floor when they reached the scene. Once they gained entry, they were able to quickly knock down the fire...
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Victim still recovering as man is sentenced for April crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced for an April crash in which the victim is still recovering. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Willie Green, 43, who has also gone by the name Dennis Brown, was driving north on Wilson Street when he collided with an eastbound vehicle on Sycamore Street. At the time, prosecutors say he was under the influence of a drug.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Springville man sentenced to prison following fatal altercation in December 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Springville man has been sentenced to prison following a fatal altercation in December 2020. The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Tyler Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, was sentenced in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

State parole officer accused of planting evidence

The parole officer, who is on administrative leave pending an investigation, admitted in cross examination that he planted the evidence and wrote inaccurate information on the supporting deposition. Sharp detective work by two attorneys has a state parole officer under investigation for allegations that he planted evidence and falsified a...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Springville man gets 8 years in prison for deadly fight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old man from Springville is headed behind bars for eight years for critically injuring a man, who later died, during a fight. Tyler Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, got into a physical fight outside his home on December 7, 2020, around 2:20 a.m. on Greenwood Place in Springville with 43-year-old Patrick Flynn. Flynn was critically injured in the fight and later died at Erie County Medical Center, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
wesb.com

Two Arrested for Drugs in Olean

A Buffalo man and an Olean woman are facing drug charges. According to the City of Olean Police, 51-year-old Jerry Harris of Buffalo and 47-year-old Amy Phipps were spotted by a patrol officer who was aware of an active warrant for Harris’ arrest. As the officer pulled up to the two, he saw Harris hand Phipps a baggie with an unknown substance.
OLEAN, NY

