Boston, MA

Heat wave to extend through weekend; 100s possible Sunday

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

Next Weather: WBZ Forecast 03:14

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - It's official. We are in the middle of our first official heat wave of 2022. Thursday marks the third consecutive day of 90+ degrees in Boston and most suburbs, the minimum requirement for a heat wave. And we are just getting started.

We are just about a lock to hit 90 degrees for another three days, through Sunday, and I would say the odds are greater than 50-50 for one more 90-degree day Monday.

Heat waves are certainly not rare for our area but, one lasting this long is certainly newsworthy.

If it lasts through Sunday (6 days) that would be the first of its kind since 2016. If it extends through Monday (7 days), that would be the first of that length since 2013 and one of the top 10 longest ever recorded in Boston.

Let's take you day by day, while each day is expected to be 90+, some will definitely feel worse than others.


THURSDAY

A double threat - high heat with humidity and a high risk of severe weather. A "cool" front will be moving through during the afternoon and evening but this is more of a dry line than a front really. The humidity will drop behind the front but temperatures will remain about the same. We expect some thunderstorms to develop north and west of Boston between 2 and 8 p.m. The main threats with any storms that form would be torrential downpours, frequent lightning, damaging winds and small hail.

While tornadoes are not likely, we also cannot rule out an isolated, weak tornado. Again, the highest threat is north and west of the city, while areas in southeastern Mass. will likely see nothing at all.

Heat advisories are posted until 8 p.m. for feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees.

FRIDAY

A much more tolerably hot day. Humidity levels much lower than Thursday, so more of a "dry heat." Temperatures will once again reach the low-to-mid 90s. If you are looking for a day to mow the lawn or do some outdoor activities, Friday would probably be the pick. I'd still recommend getting things done early in the morning or later in the evening. There will also be a very slight risk for a pop up downpour Friday afternoon, nothing severe likely.

SATURDAY

A similar day to Friday. Sunny and hot with fairly low humidity. Dewpoints will be higher along the immediate coastline and over southeastern Mass., making it feel a lot soupier. Highs again in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY

This will likely to be the hottest day of the entire stretch. We may challenge record high temperatures on Sunday. The current record in Boston is 98 and we are forecasting 100 degrees. I think many towns could hit 100 during the afternoon. With humidity on the rise again, the heat index will likely be around 105 in some areas. I would avoid any strenuous, outdoor activities if at all possible on Sunday.

MONDAY

A transition day. A cold front will come through at some point and bringing an end to the heat wave. If it comes later in the day, we will easily have one more day in the 90s (with high humidity as well). An earlier frontal passage would mean highs in the 80s. Either way, there is a strong likelihood of some showers and thunderstorms on Monday with the arrival of the front.

Please use caution if you need to be out in the heat! Stay tuned to WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston for updates through the heat wave.

CBS Boston

Flames damage home in Revere early Saturday

REVERE -- A house in Revere is damaged after a fire early Saturday. Firefighters responded to Winthrop Avenue around 4:30 a.m.Video sent to WBZ-TV by a viewer shows heavy flames coming from the top of the building. Crews from nearby communities also responded to help put out the fire. This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 
REVERE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2nd Plymouth home to go up in flames in the past two days

A home in Plymouth was destroyed early Sunday when a fire tore through the residence. The family was not home at the time of the fire, officials said. Firefighters were called to Outlook Circle just after 6:30 a.m. for reports of heavy flames throughout the home. A second alarm was struck to provide additional relief due to the high temperatures.
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Heat wave grips New England as utilities ask customers to reduce usage

FOXBORO - Another day, another scorcher. And with no immediate end in sight, Eversource is nicely asking neighbors to go easy. "The good news is there is sufficient supply in the region for that increased demand, but there is always the chance there could be equipment that overheats and whatnot when there is that increased load on the system," explained Chris McKinnon for Eversource. Eversource crews did respond to multiple outages and restored power to 40,000 customers across the state within the last 24 hours. They're asking customers to reduce usage between 2-7pm, by turning up the AC and avoiding appliances like laundry. No AC? No problem in Foxboro. Despite the toasty temperatures, it was still all smiles skipping into The Weeknd concert. "I feel like they're not letting the heat get them down. Everyone still seems pretty excited," a fan said. "Everybody was real excited. Nobody seemed exhausted or anything. Traffic was crazy," another added. Fans arrived in high spirits - some even committing to costume. But for those who spent hours working the event, they sure earned their pay. "It was nice when there were clouds. As soon they cleared away it went up a hundred degrees it felt like," a vendor described.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

