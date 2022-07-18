ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple bear sightings reported in Wilmington

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Wilmington Police issue warning about bear seen in town 00:19

WILMINGTON -- Wilmington Police said a bear was spotted near Federal Street, Concord Street, and Woburn Street Monday morning. This is the latest sighting after multiple over the weekend.

"Our newest resident seems to like our town and doesn't seem to want to leave," police tweeted .

Residents were told to bring in birdfeeders and secure trash. Leave the bear alone and in most cases, it will return to the forest on its own.

Police said do not call the department with the bear's location. They don't intend to intervene unless the animal poses a hazard to people or pets.

If the bear is in a populated area, call the Environmental Police Radio Room at 1-800-632-8075. They can provide advice and determine if a response from the Large Animal Response Team is necessary.

