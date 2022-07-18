WHEE sports

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Rangeley Ruritan building on Calloway Drive. Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon. Free outdoor activities for kids up to age 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Boxwood Hunt Club, 1818 Barker Road in Axton. Lunch will be for sale and an accompanying adult must register each child.
(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.) Chase C. Crum, 20, of Bassett died Saturday, July 16. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the funeral at 3 p.m. All other services are private. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.
