TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yale Avenue between 81st and 91st is set to reopen to two-way traffic next Wednesday, July 27, according to Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin. Lakin said traffic will be one lane in each direction, as it was before. This will also mark the transition from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of the project to widen Yale from two to six lanes.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO