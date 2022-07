CAMDEN — Ann K. Vanosdol, 74, of Camden Maine, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 18, 1947 in South Pasadena, California, the daughter of Martin G. and Josephine K. (Pascoe) Ekberg. After graduating from South Pasadena High School, she went on to study education at Whittier College in California and later received her master’s degree in special education from Assumption University in Massachusetts.

