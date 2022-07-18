ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

Mattamy Homes Introduces Tucson's Newest Community, Glenmere at Gladden Farms

By Mattamy Homes Limited
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Glenmere at Gladden Farms is now open for sale with three brand-new model homes available for viewing, emphasizing amenity-rich single-family living in Marana, Arizona. TUCSON, AZ, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Glenmere at Gladden Farms, a vibrant family-oriented neighborhood in southern Arizona to be built by Mattamy Homes, is now open...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Meet Old Tucson’s new general manager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson recently welcomed its new general manager ahead of its reopening this fall. Kristine “Kiki” Keefner has years of experience working in the hospitality and services industry, having worked at major brands like Mastro’s Restaurants and eegee’s. She has an expansive operational history working with businesses and nonprofits in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Colorado.
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Camino Verde, a New Community of Popular Single-Story Homes in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Camino Verde, a quaint enclave of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. The new homes at Camino Verde are situated on West Camino Pizarro, just south of West Ajo Highway and east of South Camino Verde Road, providing easy access to Interstates 10 and 19 as well as downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers. The neighborhood is just minutes to popular shopping, dining and entertainment at The Landing, Tucson Spectrum, and Casino Del Sol Resort and Spa, which is home to the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater and the highly ranked Sewailo Golf Club. The community is also close to outdoor recreation, including hiking and biking at Tucson Mountain Park and several parks that offer playgrounds, open space and sports courts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005066/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Camino Verde, a new community of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
TUCSON, AZ
kclu.org

When it rains in the desert, it pours. Why not capture all that water?

With the Western United States stuck in a 22-year drought, some residents of Tucson, Ariz., have a secret to surviving in the desert. They’re harvesting rainwater. Evaristo Ramirez Barajas is one of them. Despite the sweltering desert heat, his yard is shaded with mesquite trees, creosote and cacti. “It’s...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marana, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Marana, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Marana, AZ
Real Estate
SignalsAZ

The Rumor Mill – The Chief’s Desk

This week, we dispel a rumor. Normally, I wouldn’t engage, however, according to some of our union officials, they’re hearing a lot of this on the floor, and apparently, it’s the talk of many in the Tucson area. Rumor: Chief Freitag is leaving CAFMA to take the...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Where's Waldo is back in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 21 local businesses are inviting kids to find a little hidden cardboard man somewhere inside. Waldo is hidden throughout downtown Tucson, Main Gate Square, Fourth Avenue, Midtown and the Mercado District. Treasure hunters should start at Antigone Books to grab a Where’s Waldo passport then...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Dallas#Picnic Areas#Newest Community#Tucson Division
Timothy Rawles

The cotton gins of Pinal County are as much a part of the Arizona

The Big Tin Cotton Gin in Queen CreekThe Big Tin Cotton Gin. Dotted along the Pinal County landscape are big tin buildings with large facades and crimped walls. They are usually isolated in areas surrounded by nothing but the Arizona dirt. These grey behemoths are cotton gins and may look like weather-worn eyesores, but they are very much an important part of Arizona’s past and present.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Eegee's opening new location in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eegee's announced it will be opening at a new location in the Sahuarita area on July 28. The new Eegee's will be located at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. During opening week, July 28 through Aug. 4, guests can support a local charity, the...
SAHUARITA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Tucson, AZ — 30 Top Places!

Tucson, nicknamed the Old Pueblo, is one of the largest cities in Arizona. It is home to an endless array of spectacular dining choices boasting mouth-watering breakfast dishes for all cravings and diets. Explore restaurants boasting foreign-inspired dishes, joints selling American classics, and dining establishments serving Southwestern specialties. Dine at...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Discover The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain With a $200 Resort Credit

With summer in full gear, there’s still time to book your ultimate summer escape. Stay in the lap of luxury with the unmatched beauty of the Sonoran desert at your doorstep at the inimitable Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. For a limited time, enjoy a $200 resort credit per stay when...
TUCSON, AZ
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy