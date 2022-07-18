ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Best Top Down Games of All time

Cover picture for the articleTop-down games have become the most popular theme in indie gaming. Due to its wide variety of applications, from hack and slash to JRPG, top-down games have become a staple for most genres. These games can create an authenticity that makes one game different from another, whether pixel art...

TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass adds a modern classic RPG this month

The latest bunch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass have been announced, and there’s a few big names among them. The most tantalizing game in the new Xbox Game Pass line-up is Torment: Tides of Numenera. It's the spiritual successor to Planescape: Torment that harkens back to the early days of isometric RPGs. Expect a story rich in characters, lots of difficult decisions to bear, and an offbeat science fantasy world. It isn’t often games like this make it to console, but between Tides of Numenera, the Wasteland series, and the original Fallout, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are spoiled for choice.
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.
TechRadar

Xbox fans: play these classic Bethesda and id games for free right now

Xbox players can jump into a bunch of classic Bethesda and id Software games for free right now, as Microsoft has rolled out a slate of new game previews for Xbox Insiders. If you’re signed up to Microsoft’s free beta platform, you can play The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall, Quake Champions, Wolfenstein 3D, Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel for nothing. Don’t go booting up your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, though, as they’re only playable on PC.
dotesports.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for July confirmed

We may be halfway through July already but the games keep rolling from Microsoft with the latest announcement of more titles being released on the Xbox Game Pass. The upcoming selection that Microsoft will be offering includes Watch Dogs 2, Torment: Tides of Numenera, and more. Here are the Xbox Game Pass titles coming in the second half of July.
GamesRadar

All free games for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day free games are available now for 2022, so make sure you check out which notable names and indie titles made the list. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself - a two-day sale event where you can find some of the best Prime Day deals on all sorts of stuff - while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren't even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with a Prime Gaming membership. Here's the full list of what's available, as far as free games go, for Amazon Prime day 2022.
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass has ruined the console's Prime Day deals

As is usually the case, Amazon Prime Day has, overall, been pretty decent for gaming deals. Across PS5, Switch and Xbox, we've seen some absolute steals on games ranging from AAA blockbusters to indie gems. That's all good for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but deals for Xbox Series X|S games...
DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
NME

‘Soulframe’ is a new fantasy MMORPG from the ‘Warframe’ developers

Digital Extremes, the developer behind free-to-play shooter Warframe, has announced a new fantasy MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) called Soulframe. Details are scarce on the upcoming game currently, but Digital Extremes accompanied the announcement with a five-minute-long cinematic reveal trailer. The trailer showcases some of Soulframe’s fantasy premise. The...
TechRadar

Keep your Nintendo Switch Online subscription, more N64 games are coming

Nintendo isn't calling it quits with the N64 just yet. More retro titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack tier. Nintendo of America confirmed that the Nintendo Switch is indeed getting more N64 games as part of its premium Expansion Pack tier. Although, the tweet announcing the news (opens in new tab) kept mum on what those games will be. That of course didn't stop fans from flooding the replies with suggestions and requests.
Digital Trends

The best games on Nintendo Switch Online

Each major gaming platform has its own subscription service, giving players added bonuses such as access to games and other perks for a monthly fee. Xbox has Game Pass, PlayStation has the new PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo Switch offers the Nintendo Switch Online program. While Nintendo’s service isn’t on the same level as the other two across PlayStation and Xbox, it does give you access to some of the best retro games of all time — even more if you have the Expansion Pack upgrade, which includes N64 and Sega Genesis games, along with DLC packs for certain Switch titles. Included with the basic version of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription is the ability to play online, plus access to NES and SNES games.
Digital Trends

The Steam Deck is a true successor to PlayStation Vita

It’s hard to imagine that Sony was a major player in the handheld console race less than 10 years ago. The console giant found success with the PSP in the 2000s and looked to push its advantage in 2012 with the PlayStation Vita. That didn’t quite go as planned.
DBLTAP

Multiple Ubisoft Games to be Delisted From Steam

A number of Ubisoft games have been updated on Steam with a new notice informing players that they will be delisted from Sept. 1. Previously it was announced that Ubisoft would be ending online services for a number of their older games which, in some cases, prevents PC players from accessing DLC. For a game like Space Junkies, Ubisoft's multiplayer-only title, this game will be entirely unplayable from Sept. 1, 2022.
The Guardian

There is no objective history of video games – every player’s experience is different

There is no single objective history of video games. There are certainly elements we can all agree on – the order in which home computers and consoles were launched, the general sweep of technology, from blocky monochrome sprites to vast realistic landscapes – but everyone who plays games holds within them a completely different version of events, based on the machines they owned and the games they loved.
PC Gamer

D&D's latest book is a good one for people roleplaying online

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is an anthology ideal for people doing their tabletop roleplaying on their PCs. Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is the latest release for Dungeons & Dragons, it's an adventure anthology with a central theme around travelling through different worlds solving problems. It releases on July 19th and, as an adventure anthology, it's one to keep an eye on for groups who get their tabletop roleplaying game fix digitally.
hypebeast.com

XSEED Games To Launch ‘No More Heroes 3’ in English This Fall

XSEED Games will be launching No More Heroes III in English this October. Developed by Grasshopper Manufacture and originally published by Marvelous in Japan last year, the title is the fourth installment in the No More Heroes series, arriving 11 years after its predecessor No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle.
NME

Romero Games developing a new first-person shooter with “major publisher”

Romero Games is working on an “all-new FPS with an original, new IP,” John Romero has announced on Twitter. In the Tweet, posted July 19, Romero says: “Exciting news! I’m working on a new FPS, and we’re hiring,” before directing interested parties to the studio’s website and careers page. Alongside it is a graphic from Romero Games which reads, “It’s a new dawn for Romero Games. We’re working with a major publisher to develop John Romero’s next shooter: an all-new FPS with an original, new IP”.
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Mobile Games Have Microtransactions

Microtransactions are notoriously hated by gamers for allowing an unfair advantage to players that repeatedly buy them over non-paying players, making such games uncompetitive and discrediting skill. But if that's true, why are microtransactions so common? In this guide, we'll explain why microtransactions exist and why they are becoming more...
Polygon

Sega’s new mini Mega Drive gets some great game additions (and cool curiosities)

Days after Sega announced that its Mega Drive Mini 2 retro console is headed to North America, where it will be known as the Sega Genesis Mini 2, the company confirmed a batch of new games that will be packed into the Japanese version of the device. That includes new Sega CD titles like Capcom’s Final Fight CD and Game Arts’ Lunar: The Silver Star and Lunar: Eternal Blue. It also includes a few curiosities, like the Japan-only arcade game Sanrin San-chan (aka Mr. Tricycle, aka Spatter) that will make its console debut.
HappyGamer

First NFT Console Declared, Criticized For ‘Copying’ GameCube Emblem.

The first ‘NFT game console’ known as the Podium One is about to be discharged in 2024. However, there are quite a few complaints and ones around the emblem. Billed because the 1st “NFT game console,” the Podium One, was declared on a weekday; however, the device has already returned beneath quite a bit of criticism from the vice public. Whereas some individuals have complained regarding Podium One’s ties to NFTs generally, others are much more aggravated that brand the emblem} for the new console appearance quite a bit just like the logo for the defunct, however still beloved Nintendo.
