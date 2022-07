Public affairs officer, Ormond Beach Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol. Some people have it in their blood to serve. For the last 49 years, David King has served his community, his state, and his country, with excellence in service. Starting as a soldier in the U.S. Army in 1973, as a deputy sheriff, fireman, and Civil Air Patrol senior member, he has always given to others.

