Late YouTube Star Kevin Samuels' Mysterious Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

Source: @KEVINSAMUELS/INSTAGRAM

The cause of death of Kevin Samuels – the late YouTube star who passed away in May under mysterious circumstances – has been revealed, Radar has confirmed.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Samuels passed away on May 5 after Atlanta police received a call “regarding a person injured.”

Samuels was accompanied by an unidentified female friend at the time of his passing and, according to her, the image consultant had complained about chest pains before collapsing in his apartment.

"He has an irregular rhythm! I can feel it! He's breathing in and out but he has an irregular rhythm. It's probably his heart," she told the 911 dispatcher in a devastating two-minute-long phone call released in the days following Samuels’ death.

"He's not going to make it," the woman – who also identified herself as a nurse – added. "He's turning blue! I cannot wait any longer!"

On Monday, more than two months after Samuels’ death, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office released its findings regarding the controversial YouTube star’s cause of death.

According to the medical examiner, Samuel passed away from hypertension – a condition more commonly known as high blood pressure.

"Evidence of hypertension includes a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal,” the medical examiner added after also revealing that Samuels was taking Atenolol at the time of his death – a medication prescribed for both high blood pressure and chest pain.

Although there was substantial suspicion surrounding Samuels’ mysterious and abrupt passing in May, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office also revealed that the late image consultant died due to natural causes.

As RadarOnline.com also previously reported, Samuels’ death was officially confirmed by his mother on May 6 – one day after he collapsed and was transported to Piedmont Hospital.

"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out," Beverly Samuels-Burch said following her son’s devastating death. "I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified. All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."

Samuels made a name for himself after building up a fanbase comprised of more than 1.2 million Instagram followers and upwards of 1.4 million subscribers to his YouTube channel where he provided controversial dating advice.