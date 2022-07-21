ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wawa Teams Up With Cape May Brewing Company To Make Peach-Flavored Hard Beverage ‘Shore Tea’

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044OWH_0gjfQqIh00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region’s favorite convenience store is teaming up with a local brewery to bring you the drink of the summer. Wawa collaborated with Cape May Brewing Company to make a limited edition peach-flavored hard beverage called “Shore Tea.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cape May Brewing Co. (@capemaybrewco)

Wawa’s peach-flavored iced tea is already a popular drink. Now, customers will be able to purchase it with alcohol.

Shore Tea will be available in limited quantities of six-pack, 12-ounce cans, with 4.5% ABV. The six-pack will cost $12.99.

Shore Tea will be released Thursday, July 21, at the grand opening at Wawa’s newest beer store in Bucks County. The store is located at 639 East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne .  A Wawa and Cape May Brewing Company Tea-Shirt giveaway will go to the first 100 guests.

Here’s a list of Wawa beer stores Shore Tea will be available on July 21:

  • Store 170 – 721 Naamans Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
  • Store 8148 – 1073 Baltimore Pike, Middletown, PA 19063
  • Store 8153 – 201 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus, PA 18049
  • Store 159 – 296 Route 940, Blakeslee, PA 18610
  • Store 148 – 1139 Horsham Road, Horsham, PA 19044
  • Store 8132 – 2600 Penrose Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145
  • Store 8152 – 9101 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114 o Store 8147 – County Line Rd. & W. Butler Avenue, Chalfont, PA 18914
  • Store 8135 – Main Street & Quarry Road, Lower Salford Twp. PA, 19438
  • Store 8151 – Chichester Avenue & McCay Avenue, Boothwyn, PA 19061
  • Store 8126 – Rt. 309 & Passer Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036
  • Store 8150 – 364 Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103
  • Store 8044 – 600 N. W. End Blvd., Quakertown, PA 18951
  • Store 8155 – 8053 Chestnut Street, Herford, PA 18056
  • Store 8157 – 639 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047 – Shore Tea Launch Event Location!

On Monday, July 25, Shore Tea will be available at select retailers.

Cape May Brewing Company is also holding sweepstakes for a VIP tour of their brewery. The tour would include a Wawa catering party and swag. The details to enter the sweepstakes are in the Instagram post above.

Comments / 0

 

PhillyBite

What County is Philadelphia in?

Philadelphia, PA - If you're wondering what county Philadelphia is in, you're not alone. Philadelphia is the state's largest city, and it spans a broad area from Delaware on the east to the Schuylkill River on the west. The city is a consolidated governmental unit, and Pennsylvania laws govern the county. However, there are a few differences.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Meet Philadelphia’s New Nighttime Economy Director Who Wants To See ‘City Thrive Like There’s No Tomorrow’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in the city have been very open, saying they’re afraid to go out after dark because of the violence or they’re tense when riding SEPTA. One man wants to hear more of those concerns and wants all of the city residents to feel comfortable again and to enjoy what it has to offer at night. Philly, meet Raheem Manning. “I have been in West Philly all my life,” Manning said. Manning is the city’s first nighttime economy director and he’s focused on how the city can thrive after 5 p.m. “Basically be a liaison,” Manning said, “and be an advocate...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How To Keep Cool In Philadelphia, South Jersey During Dangerous Heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer is in full swing and a heatwave has taken over Philadelphia and South Jersey. We’ve created a guide for you with tips for keeping cool and where you can find local cooling stations. Philadelphia Most Philadelphia city pools are open for the summer. Parks and Recreation also has spraygrounds and splash pads open across the city. To find the closest sprayground or splash pad to cool off in your neighborhood, click here. We also have a list of the open city pools here. When Philadelphia health officials declare a Heat Health Emergency, heat programs are activated. This includes the Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Limited Edition Shore Tea From Wawa, Cape May Brewing Co. Draws Long Lines In Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – In Bucks County, people lined up Thursday to get a limited edition hard tea at Wawa. People filed into Wawa’s newest beer store in Langhorne, to grab a case of Shore Tea. The drink is a blend of liquor from Cape May Brewing Company and Wawa’s peach iced tea. There are 14 other Wawa beer stores selling the tea. Check these locations to see if they still have any cases of Shore Tea. They are selling out quickly.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold In Burlington County

SHAMONG, N.J. (CBS) — There is a lucky lottery ticket in South Jersey. A Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was sold for Friday’s drawing. It was purchased at the Wawa on Oakshale Road in Shamong Township, Burlington County. The ticket matched five numbers, but not the megaball. It was one of four second-prize tickets sold nationally. No one won the grand prize so Tuesday’s jackpot is sitting at $810 million.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Fire Breaks Out At Melrose Diner In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out Monday morning at the Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Passyunk Avenue between Snyder Avenue and 15th Street. The fire broke out around 7:25 a.m. and was placed under control nine minutes later. There are no reports of any injuries. The fire is under investigation. Melrose Diner has been a Philadelphia institution since the 1950s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Residents Hoping They Will Hit Mega Millions Jackpot Worth More Than $800 Million

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you feeling lucky? Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is the fourth-largest in history. Residents like Monica Coleman are dreaming big. She grabbed her $2 Mega Millions lottery ticket before work in South Philadelphia and says she would take care of her family. A ticket that could pay off with an estimated $810 million. “When it’s this kind of money, I play, I don’t play often,” Steve Hoffman said. Early risers at the Sunoco Gas Station on Island Avenue were feeling lucky, others not so much. “I haven’t been a very lucky person,” Hughes said. The big question is what would you do with all that money? “Move immediately,” Jamal Hughes said. “And just take care of my family.” Another resident, David Allsbrooks, would donate some of the money. “The homeless, sick children, I would find a lot of worthy donations,” Allsbrook said. The cash option isn’t a bad deal either clocking in at an estimated $470.1 million. If you manage to beat the odds and win the jackpot, don’t forget you will have to give some to Uncle Sam.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

More Than 2,100 Cyclists Ride With Purpose From Philadelphia To Atlantic City In 35th Annual Ben To The Shore Bike Tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Before the heat became brutal Sunday afternoon, thousands of riders took off on their bikes heading from Philadelphia to Atlantic City. It’s about that time. Riders from all over the area tightened up their helmets and made sure their water bottles were filled as they geared up to ride with a purpose. “These are trying times,” Richard Shaw said. “And to be an officer, I don’t know, in this city could not possibly be harder.” More than 2,100 riders participated in “The Ben to the Shore Bike Tour,” a 60-mile ride across the Ben Franklin Bridge finishing in Atlantic City. On Sunday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

While People Still Flock to Bucks and Other Collar Counties, Cell Phone Data Shows Some Are Opting to Move from the Suburbs back into Philadelphia

Philadelphia has started regaining some of the population it lost during the pandemic-driven migration as some residents are opting to move back to the city from the suburbs, writes Jake Blumgart for The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to an analysis of cell phone data, Philadelphia is one of the few major...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

New lunch lady-inspired menu at MilkBoy South Street features different meal each day

MilkBoy South Street, one of South Philadelphia's popular restaurant destinations, is set to debut a menu of daily specials with inspiration from elementary school cafeterias. The "Lunch Lady Special" features seven days of recurring all-day menu offerings. The menu changes daily, so be sure to check back on the same day each week for your favorite foods. Each menu offering is $14.95, and will be served on aluminum lunch trays for an "elevated" cafeteria experience.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gridphilly.com

Op-ed: The SCEE Attempt to Sell Boy Scout Tract a Violation of Trust

Fourteen years ago, I began stewarding portions of land in the Upper Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. At the outset, it was a mere 2,400 square feet in the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education (SCEE) organic community garden plots. I worked shoulder to shoulder with SCEE staff and fellow gardeners to clear invaders from fence lines and to run vital waterlines.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sesame Place Controversy: Camden Grandmother Recalls Similar Experience Involving Snub From Character

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Sesame Place in Bucks County is getting national attention after a viral video allegedly shows a costumed character ignoring two Black girls. The family believes the snub was racially motivated, sparking controversy across the nation. The video went viral last week and now CBS3 is hearing from a grandmother who says she had a similar experience at the theme park. “The picture speaks for itself, she just turned around the other way and I just snapped the picture,” Gloria Alford said. It’s a moment frozen in time. A memory a Camden grandmother says she would rather forget. “I’m glad it’s...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Shelter In Place In Area Of Beacon Lane, Cambridge Gardens Ends, New Castle County Police Say

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A shelter in place warning in New Castle County has been lifted after a domestic barricade situation in the area of Cambridge Gardens. Chopper 3 was over the scene. Credit: CBS3 Police were called to the unit block of Beacon Lane for a domestic incident. A male suspect had barricaded himself. Police were able to take him into custody without injuries.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Water Main Break Shuts Down Inner Lanes Of Roosevelt Boulevard In Bustleton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The inner lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard remain closed Tuesday morning after a major water main break flooded the area. The 16-inch water main break flooded the inner lanes between Grant Avenue and Goodnaw Street in the city’s Bustleton section, around 7 a.m. on Monday. The Philadelphia Water Department has inner lanes at Goodnaw Street still closed as of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. #COMMUTERALERT Water main break on the BLVD betwn Grant Ave and Welsh Rd in #NEPhilly. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/kC4Y6HKxuF — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) July 25, 2022 PWD crews will be on-site throughout the day cleaning up and making repairs. It’s unclear when the inner lanes will reopen. There are customers without water at this time, but anyone who believes their water is impacted should call (215) 685-6300. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
