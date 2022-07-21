Wawa Teams Up With Cape May Brewing Company To Make Peach-Flavored Hard Beverage ‘Shore Tea’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region’s favorite convenience store is teaming up with a local brewery to bring you the drink of the summer. Wawa collaborated with Cape May Brewing Company to make a limited edition peach-flavored hard beverage called “Shore Tea.”

Wawa’s peach-flavored iced tea is already a popular drink. Now, customers will be able to purchase it with alcohol.

Shore Tea will be available in limited quantities of six-pack, 12-ounce cans, with 4.5% ABV. The six-pack will cost $12.99.

Shore Tea will be released Thursday, July 21, at the grand opening at Wawa’s newest beer store in Bucks County. The store is located at 639 East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne . A Wawa and Cape May Brewing Company Tea-Shirt giveaway will go to the first 100 guests.

Here’s a list of Wawa beer stores Shore Tea will be available on July 21:

Store 170 – 721 Naamans Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Store 8148 – 1073 Baltimore Pike, Middletown, PA 19063

Store 8153 – 201 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus, PA 18049

Store 159 – 296 Route 940, Blakeslee, PA 18610

Store 148 – 1139 Horsham Road, Horsham, PA 19044

Store 8132 – 2600 Penrose Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Store 8152 – 9101 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114 o Store 8147 – County Line Rd. & W. Butler Avenue, Chalfont, PA 18914

Store 8135 – Main Street & Quarry Road, Lower Salford Twp. PA, 19438

Store 8151 – Chichester Avenue & McCay Avenue, Boothwyn, PA 19061

Store 8126 – Rt. 309 & Passer Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036

Store 8150 – 364 Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103

Store 8044 – 600 N. W. End Blvd., Quakertown, PA 18951

Store 8155 – 8053 Chestnut Street, Herford, PA 18056

Store 8157 – 639 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047 – Shore Tea Launch Event Location!

On Monday, July 25, Shore Tea will be available at select retailers.

Cape May Brewing Company is also holding sweepstakes for a VIP tour of their brewery. The tour would include a Wawa catering party and swag. The details to enter the sweepstakes are in the Instagram post above.