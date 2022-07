NEW YORK , July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Musical Instruments Market is categorized as a part of the global leisure products industry within the household durables sector by Technavio research analysts. Vendors are incurring additional costs as they are facing challenges in terms of shipping and maintaining sports equipment stocks. This is likely to impact the geographical presence of vendors, as the supply of end-products has declined at retail stores across borders. To overcome this challenge, vendors are offering free shipping or supplementing partial shipping costs for delivering at offline stores in countries or areas that have witnessed negligible or no cases of COVID-19. Moreover, the Electronic Musical Instruments Market will witness a Y-O-Y growth of 2.43% in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.09% during the forecast period.

