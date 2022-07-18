ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Waldorf motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
 4 days ago
On July 16 at 5:13 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Acton Lane and Western Parkway in Waldorf for the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger car was turning left from westbound Acton Lane onto southbound Western Parkway. A motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound on Acton Lane, struck the car.

The motorcycle driver, Jum-Mor Lemaier Mackell, 46, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to call PFC Walker of the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-609-3251. The investigation is ongoing.

Jodi Michelle Duchak
4d ago

Man it was saddest things that I have ever had to witness in my whole entire life.. it just reminds me that our life or one of our loved ones can be gone in a blink of an eye cause we not always guaranteed a tomorrow... and before anyone tries to jump into the comments saying that I should call the officer as report that I was witness to the accident no need I have already done...RIP Jum-Mor Lemaier Mackell

