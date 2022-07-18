Waldorf motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash

On July 16 at 5:13 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Acton Lane and Western Parkway in Waldorf for the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger car was turning left from westbound Acton Lane onto southbound Western Parkway. A motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound on Acton Lane, struck the car.

The motorcycle driver, Jum-Mor Lemaier Mackell, 46, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to call PFC Walker of the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-609-3251. The investigation is ongoing.