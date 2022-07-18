ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Reflector

Growing concerns voiced over Johnson County schools losing appeal amid education crisis

By Margaret Mellott
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQj9o_0gjfOyrZ00

To address concerns about Johnson County schools losing their appeal, Freedom to Learn, a local public education advocacy group, hosted a panel July 9. Mediated by Sen. Cindy Holscher, an Overland Park Democrat, the panel consisted of four speakers: Ken Thomas, a former Blue Valley teacher; Jeff Little, a past president of Kansas Council of Health-System Pharmacy; Wayne Burke, former Spring Hill superintendent; and Patty Carter, director of special education at Greenbush, a southeast Kansas initiative with the focus of bringing equal educational opportunities to all. (Margaret Mellott/Kansas Reflector)

OVERLAND PARK — In years past, Kansas education has been a selling point for families moving to Johnson County.

It has been a recruitment tool to encourage community growth and to pull in young professionals. Today, however, local leaders fear the collapse of their school system.

“Essentially, we’re at the point where we’re looking at a transformation of public education and public schools,” said Sen. Cindy Holscher, an Overland Park Democrat. “This is the result of decades-long involvement by outside agencies, sometimes out-of-state, sometimes in-state, working to basically undermine our educational institutions.”

Community members gathered earlier this month to discuss the status of Johnson County schools during a panel discussion hosted by Freedom to Learn, a local public education advocacy group. Mediated by Holscher, the July 9 panel consisted of four speakers: Wayne Burke, former Spring Hill superintendent; Patty Carter, director of special education at Greenbush , a southeast Kansas initiative with the focus of bringing equal educational opportunities to all; Ken Thomas, a former Blue Valley teacher; and Jeff Little, a past president of Kansas Council of Health-System Pharmacy .

“As far as funding for our schools, you have teacher salaries, you have special ed, you have transportation, you have different supplies, these different areas that have to be funded,” Carter said. “Essentially, the Legislature is supposed to approve the money to go into those buckets. Now, here’s the caveat, special education has to be filled to the top. If it doesn’t get filled to the top, if the Legislature doesn’t allow that funding, the money has to come from those other areas to fill that bucket.”

Across the country, public schools are seeing a decrease in qualified teachers, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The national teacher shortage has caused states such as Kansas to allow emergency substitute teacher licenses.

Education isn’t the only profession seeing a shortage, especially in Kansas. With decreasing enrollment numbers in pharmaceutical studies, health care professionals are also experiencing this shortage.

“When I’m trying to recruit pharmacists, and they’re looking at where to move their family to and where to start a life, the quality of the schools is absolutely a factor,” Thomas said. “That is something that historically has played to our favor when recruiting people is the Kansas public schools.”

Thomas said a local health care leader recently told him about moving from California because of the special education programs in Kansas

“He was telling me that when he was looking at positions, one of the things he did is he went to the schools,” Thomas said. “He has a child that receives special education services, and he said that that’s one of the main reasons that he chose to come here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06a7CP_0gjfOyrZ00

Dave Trabert, CEO of the Kansas Policy Institute, a nonprofit organization that lobbies for less public school funding, asks the July 9 panel specific questions about student achievement. (Margaret Mellott/Kansas Reflector)

Dave Trabert, CEO of the Kansas Policy Institute, a nonprofit organization that lobbies for less public school funding, attended the meeting.

Following the main discussion, Trabert challenged the panel, asking about student achievement.

“This is a question I’ve asked state school board members and local school board members, and I’ve never gotten an answer,” Trabert said. “I hope anyone out there on the panel or the senator would have to have an answer. How many more years is it going to take to get all the kids in Kansas to at least grade level?”

Burke asked Trabert a series of questions about Kansas students: “Are they special education students? Do they have trauma? Are their parents divorced? Are they fighting with their girlfriend? Boyfriend?

“You’re throwing out this, ‘Give me this perfect thing.’ What I’m saying is I’m dealing with imperfect people that change from year to year. You can have a kid that’s just doing really, really well and all of a sudden their parents are divorced. And that kid that might have been in the 90th percentile, 95th percentile, all of a sudden goes down. I don’t know if I have the resources that help to get that kid back.”

Trabert persisted in his line of questioning, with panelists and audience members growing impatient. One audience member asked him, “Have you ever taught in a classroom before?”

“No, I haven’t,” Trabert said.

In a flurry of voices, he pushed forward: “You don’t have to teach in a — I do understand the data. I understand that many states are going forward while Kansas is going backwards.”

Holscher said she believes those who can make the best decisions about Kansas public education are the teachers, administrators and counselors who are actively involved in classrooms.

“The best ideas do not come from legislators who haven’t been in a school building for 20 or 30 years,” Holscher said. “The professionals out there working are the ones” who know how to address these issues.

The post Growing concerns voiced over Johnson County schools losing appeal amid education crisis appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 2

James Bernal
4d ago

The PTA NEEDS TO SIT ON THE BOARD for regulating and approving what will be taught in our schools. No more out the COUNTY interference, from the Governor's office. Most of all parents who will have the right to vote on changes. AMEN

Reply
3
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

CDC: Masks recommended in 41 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 41 Kansas counties have moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public. The counties in the highest level include Wyandotte and Johnson counties. The...
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas battles over voting access and abortion reflect the same challenges

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Chloe Chaffin is a junior at Washburn University, where they are studying secondary English education and political science, with minors in leadership studies and poverty studies. Living […] The post Kansas battles over voting access and abortion reflect the same challenges appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Education#Public Education#Legislature#School Board#State School#Freedom To Learn#Democrat
WIBW

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.
TOPEKA, KS
PLANetizen

Missouri Criminalizes Sleeping Outside

A Missouri law passed late last month bans outdoor sleeping on state land, which critics say effectively criminalizes homelessness. According to an article by Kacen Bayless and Anna Spoerre in The Kansas City Star, “Public protests have called for Kansas City to find better, long-term solutions to housing the city’s approximate 2,000 people without homes.” The authors add that “The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, also requires local governments to financially support services like mental health treatments and short-term housing.”
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Kansas abortion vote stirs talks of ban, special session

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The big abortion vote in Kansas is just two weeks away, with the “Value Them Both” amendment on the ballot for the Primary Election. A “yes” vote paves the way for lawmakers to regulate abortions in the state. A “no” vote keeps abortions legal in Kansas. If the amendment passes, the next […]
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Sigma Chi Fraternity at KU suspended indefinitely

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Sigma Chi’s chapter at the University of Kansas is closed. The Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the chapter, effective immediately, according to a spokesperson. “The International Fraternity made the decision due to accountability issues within the chapter. The members’ actions were inconsistent with the Fraternity’s values, and...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers Wanted: Scott Hays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers has released the name of a man wanted for violating sex offender registration. Scott Hays of Jackson County, Missouri, is also wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for possession of controlled substance. His last known address was in the area of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
pryorinfopub.com

Why Did Panasonic Choose Kansas?

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The MidAmerica Industrial Park's mega factory, often called "Project Ocean," is Panasonic. Panasonic announced Wednesday they would invest $4 billion to build an electric vehicle battery factory in De Soto, Kansas. The question many Mayes Countians have is whether the Referendum Petition filed against the TIF and...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff IDs man who drowned at Kansas lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Deputies and game wardens searching Clinton Lake on Saturday evening recovered the body of a missing swimmer identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez formerly of Ottawa, Kansas, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Friends reported Rodriguez missing just before 4p.m. Saturday and several agencies in...
KSNT News

Topeka museum will soon close for a year and a half

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History will offer free admission in its last two weeks before closing its doors for a year and a half for major renovations. The Kansas Historical Society said admission into the museum will be free from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3 in the two weeks before renovations are scheduled to begin. The museum will close for major renovations beginning Sept. 4 and will not be open for an entire year and a half while those are finished.
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri auctions off unclaimed property in Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Gold coins, foreign currency, jewelry, even baseball cards are some of the thousands of things up for auction in Independence this week. All items in the auction are from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over to the Treasurer’s Office by banks and credit unions. Financial institutions turn over the boxes after the owners haven’t paid for them for five-years.
LJWORLD

Swimmer who drowned at Clinton Lake identified as former Ottawa resident

The swimmer who drowned at Clinton Lake Saturday has been identified as a former Ottawa resident, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The man, Isaiah Rodriguez, 22, most recently had lived in Pennsylvania for work and school, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Rodriguez’s body was found about...
OTTAWA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy