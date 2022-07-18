Adults-only camp planned for August 6 at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brew at the Zoo, an annual beer tasting fundraising event, will return to the Potawatomi Zoo on September 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is for ages 21 and up, and a valid ID is required for anyone wanting to go. Guests will...
According to the SBARC, dogs are currently living in offices, other rooms, and bathrooms, due to a lack of space. Cats have taken every kennel and there are no empty places left. The SBARC asks that you keep your animals properly confined and get them microchipped. Only call in a...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Westside BBQ and Craft Festival is taking place on Sunday, July 24, in South Bend!. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can sample barbequed foods made by the area’s best chefs and find unique gifts and art produced by local artists and crafters. There will also be activities for kids, including a bounce house!
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Farmers Market will host Kids Day on Saturday at Kardzhali Park. There will be a variety of activities for kids and families to enjoy at the market, including free snow cones from the Elkhart Police Department and a chance to get a firsthand look at a fire truck from the Elkhart Fire Department.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A new Jamaican restaurant is taking the place of the old Vegetable Buddies nightclub on North Michigan Street in South Bend. Cool Runnings, a Jamaican owned and operated restaurant, is opening its second location in South Bend to go along with a store already up and running in Michigan City.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two flamingo chicks hatched at Potawatomi Zoo, marking the first time the zoo has had two healthy flamingo chicks at once. The first chick hatched on July 11 and the second on July 13. “It’s remarkable that we’ve been able to start a successful flamingo breeding...
ELKHART CO., Ind.,-- One of the largest county fairs returns to Michiana Friday. The Elkhart County 4-H Fair runs from July 22 through July 30. The nine day event features events like aquatic acrobatics, Jurassic Kingdom Lockdown show and. . The Grandstand will feature concerts with country, rock, R&B artists...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Grand Design RV's will be hosting a Toys for Tots drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive will happen at the Customer Support Center, which is located at 11333 County Road 2 in Middlebury. Those looking to donate toys are asked to...
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart's free, self-guided public ArtWalk will celebrate the community's diversity with this month's "Around the World" theme. A multicultural celebration with art, food, and music from around the globe will take place in downtown Elkhart on Thursday, July 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A market...
LA PORTE, Ind. -- There was a reproductive rights rally in La Porte on Friday where people gathered to protest the overturning of Roe v Wade and voice their concern for the right to an abortion. About thirty people gathered at the street corner of State Road 4 and State...
LA PORTE, Ind. -- Bon Viet, a new establishment in La Porte, is set to become the first Vietnamese restaurant in the city. Located at 501 West Lincolnway Street, the restaurant is set to begin serving the community with authentic Vietnamese cuisine starting sometime in mid-August or September. Bon Viet...
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart County 4-H Fair is expected to see record-breaking attendance, according to fair board members. 15-year-old Jason Bauta has been coming to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair his entire life. “Everybody who lives around here comes to 4-H,” Bauta said. The fair, in its 149th...
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Mayor's Month of Music is taking place in Plymouth in August. Festivities kick off on Friday, August 5 at 7 p.m. at River Park Square with a performance by The Bishops that coincides with the Plymouth High School All-School Reunion. The free and family friendly fun will...
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. -- The Middlebury Food Pantry will be giving away school supplies for free on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Organizers ask that those looking to attend the giveaway bring their school supplies list for reference. The pantry is located at 13307 County Road 16.
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, more than 20,000 pounds of empty water bottles have been recycled through a plastic water bottle recycling program offered during State of Michigan water distribution hours in Benton Harbor. Nine trailers of empty water bottles have...
Surf Internet cut the ribbon on its new home Tuesday evening, celebrating the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Elkhart. Joined by the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Surf offered tours of the building, took service requests from locals, and raised money for nonprofits. The two-story office, located near...
Costumers at the Kroger on Hively Avenue in Elkhart say they’ve seen mice while shopping. Mouse traps and mouse droppings were caught on film as well as bags of food that were chewed through. Some customers say that left directly after seeing evidence of mice. Others say they continued...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The 19th Annual Kamm Island Fest is being held Wednesday night from 5 - 9:30 p.m. at Kamm Island Park in Mishawaka. This event is open to anyone 21+ and admission is $10. You can enjoy live music, a vintage car show, local food vendors, and much...
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan Works! is hosting the first Main Street Hiring event to help solve the staffing shortage issues hitting local businesses. The group's second major hiring event of the summer is looking to emulate the success of the one they held in June. "Our June hiring event...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The BBQ and Brew Fest returns on August 13, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart county. Festivities will take place at the Farmstead Inn and Conference Center from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The festival includes activities for families...
