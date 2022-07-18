ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Block on La. abortion ‘trigger laws’ remains in effect temporarily

By The Associated Press
kalb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE (AP) — With access to abortion flickering in Louisiana, the legal battle over the statewide ban continued with a court hearing Monday morning. A judge gave both sides until Tuesday morning to make additional filings. The temporary restraining order blocking the state’s “trigger laws” remains in effect until...

www.kalb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Attorney General Wants to Hold New Orleans’ Funds Hostage for Defying Abortion Ban

Louisiana’s Republican attorney general is so outraged that New Orleans would attempt to defy the state’s abortion ban that he’s asked for funds to be withheld from the city. Attorney General Jeff Landry’s ire stems from city officials’ recent declaration that they will not enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which does not include exceptions for rape or incest. The Orleans Parish attorney general vowed not to prosecute abortion providers, and New Orleans police said that they will not investigate or arrest them, either. In his letter to the state’s treasurer, Landry said that the city is participating in “open defiance of the will of the people of Louisiana,” and that the Bond Commission should thus delay any funding applications and pause any funding that will “directly benefit” the city. An LSU survey released in April, however, demonstrated that Louisiana residents are almost evenly split on whether abortion should be legal in most cases.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WDSU

High-profile attorneys involved in Jason Williams federal tax fraud trial

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams' federal tax trial is underway. Several high-profile attorneys are involved in both the prosecution and defense. Meet the attorneys involved in the high-profile case:. Prosecution:. Kelly Uebinger:. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly P. Uebinger is the lead prosecutor against Jason Williams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Abortion rally gathers in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Abortion rallies are drawing pro-life and pro-choice crowds across the nation. Monday, July 18 will be a big day in Louisiana. 19th Judicial District Court Judge Donald Johnson issued a temporary restraining order. It stopped the trigger laws in Louisiana from taking effect, at least until Monday’s hearing. Johnson will decide whether abortion clinics can still provide services until a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s law goes to trial in the future.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
kalb.com

La. abortion debate reaches Vernon Parish

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - While the fate of Louisiana’s abortion trigger law hangs in the balance amidst a whiplash of litigation, the abortion debate has carried over to the local level. On June 18, the Vernon Parish Democratic Party sought to address the feasibility of executing the trigger law....
VERNON PARISH, LA
KATC News

42K Louisiana homeowners dropped by insurance company Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 40,000 homeowners are looking for new insurance policies after an insurance company dropped them, following similar moves by two other companies. Southern Fidelity canceled 42,000 policies Friday, leaving Louisiana homeowners with 60 days to find new coverage, state insurance officials said. That...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinic#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court
kalb.com

Gov. Edwards, DOTD discuss the state’s updated Strategic Highway Safety Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today (July 20), Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson to discuss the Department’s updated Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP). The SHSP, which is updated every five years, identifies emphasis areas, strategies, and tactics...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KNOE TV8

Louisiana abortion ban returns to court

Vigilance of Concordia Cyber Crimes Unit nets multiple sex crime arrests. The Cyber Crimes Unit had arrested 3 men in July prior to this report airing. An additional arrest was made afterward. Updated: 6 hours ago. KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Facebook Marketplace scams on the rise.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

SNAP Benefits System Crashes in Louisiana

Trouble for folks trying to use SNAP benefit cards across Louisiana on Sunday. There was a problem with the system and cards were denied at stores all over the state. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has confirmed that (SNAP) is now back up and running after being down for most of Sunday, July 17.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Newell: Tell your Councilmember to vote like they give a damn

There’s a vote that's coming up before the New Orleans City Council on Thursday relative to predictive policing and I’ve been hearing that this proposal may fail on a 4-3 vote. At stake is NOPD's chance to use facial recognition, cell site similarity systems predictive policing, and characteristic tracking. I’ve made light of the city trying to recruit officers to the NOPD having to work with one arm and one leg tied behind their back, but in all seriousness, the city is at a real defining moment right now with the momentum that the NOLA Coalition has created. I've been calling the business community out for almost two years to get involved. If we're going to have long term systemic change in this city, it requires everybody coming to the forefront in the fight on crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy