ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Dried blueberries ‘urgently’ recalled nationwide over lead concerns

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijguh_0gjfNLun00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent recall alert for dried blueberries after high levels of lead were detected.

The FDA said the recall announced by BrandStorm Inc. involves Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries, which were sold in the United States through retail and online stores.

A lab in Maryland identified the concern after testing uncovered the presence or potential presence of lead over the FDA’s recommended limits.

The FDA said an investigation was conducted by the packing site, and the original heavy metal reports for the crop year showed no presence of lead.

“After further investigation, it was found that the products county of Origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary,” the FDA stated. “As an immediate action, the packing site is actively working to enhance food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal.”

The FDA said the issue is isolated to two batches of blueberries with a Best By Date 12/2024 and 01/2025. The lot codes are as follows:

  • Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024
    • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160
  • Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025
    • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

The product is sold in white and blue pouches with Natierra brand and logo. They can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details and lot number on the bottom right of the pouch.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YftGv_0gjfNLun00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4tf7_0gjfNLun00
(Credit: BrandStorm Inc. via FDA)

While BrandStorm has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the recall, the company is working to enhance the food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metals.

The FDA says lead occurs naturally and may be contracted in fruits and vegetables during cultivation.

“Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water,” the agency said.

However, exposure to larger amounts of the element can cause lead poisoning, with its effects dependent upon the amount and duration of exposure and the exposed person’s age.

Though people with high lead levels in their blood may show no symptoms, they could suffer damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning may include abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output, according to the FDA, which added that children are particularly vulnerable.

“If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur,” the FDA said. “This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.”

How to score free nuggets from Chick-fil-A

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it out. Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Anyone who bought the product online can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 310-559-0259, 8 am – 4:30 pm PST, email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com or send a direct message using the www.Natierra.com website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
State
Maryland State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
WIBC.com

2 Indiana Cities Make The List For Most Educated In The Country

There are many reasons why someone might want to be educated. Some of the logic includes securing employment opportunities, achieving a higher income level, poverty reduction, equality and better health. WalletHub has crunched some numbers to determine which US cities have the most educated people. To determine where the most...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blueberries#Foodsafety#Lead Poisoning#Brandstorm Inc#Natierra
indyschild.com

13 Indiana Day Trips Perfect for Late Summer

It may feel like summer is flying by, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a last-minute day trip before school is back in session. We have a few ideas to help you make the most out of your summer vacation and add in some last-minute summer memories.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Carmel PD deputy chief suspended after allegations of inappropriate behavior, including groping, kissing female employees

CARMEL. Ind. — The Carmel Police Department’s deputy chief has been suspended and removed from his leadership position after multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior, including groping and trying to kiss female coworkers. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard ordered an external investigation into Joe Bickel after learning of the multiple claims, according to a release from the […]
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
readthereporter.com

Meddling mischievous miscreants march along after Monon mayhem

The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.
CARMEL, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Interstate 65 Accidents Results in Fatality

The deceased pedestrian has been identified as Martin Budimir (38 years old) of Indianapolis. Budimir was pronounced deceased on the scene, after being struck by a semi tractor-trailer. The semi tractor-trailer was driven by Althea Gaines of Indianapolis .Gaines remained on scene during the investigation and cooperated with investigators. At this time, alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a contributing factor.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Excessive Heat, Possible Severe Storms Wednesday

STATEWIDE—All of southern Indiana and portions of central Indiana will be under a heat advisory today. Some places will have heat index values around 110. Severe weather is also possible this afternoon and evening for most of central and western Indiana. The biggest threats to watch out for are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Union Jack Pub in Speedway closing its doors for good after 41 years

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Union Jack Pub in Speedway announced in a Facebook post Sunday, its doors closed for good Sunday evening after being in business for 41 years, according to Union Jack Pub-Speedway Facebook post. According to Union Jack Pub’s Facebook post, the lights will go out at...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy