INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana branch of the ACLU says more than 200 businesses have signed a letter opposing abortion legislation introduced Wednesday by Senate Republicans. The proposed legislation would prohibit abortions throughout all stages of the fetus’ development in a pregnant woman’s uterus from implantation until birth except in limited situations. This includes when the abortion is necessary to prevent a substantial permanent impairment of the life of the mother or the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO