Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City pilot, 22, dies in small plane crash

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 2 days ago
An Ocean City pilot was killed in a crash Saturday morning.

Thomas Gibson, 22, crashed at Paramount Airfield in Middle Township’s Green Creek section at about 9:35 a.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Middle Township police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene.

The investigation was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause.

No further information was released.

WPG Talk Radio

New Details: Ocean City, NJ, Pilot, 23, Killed in Banner Plane Crash

Thomas Gibson, a 23-year-old pilot, died Saturday in the crash of a small plane in Green Creek, Middle Township, while working as a banner plane pilot. On Saturday, Townsquare Media reported that Middle Township Police Department was notified of the plane crash just after 9:30 am at Paramount Airfield, 317 Route 47 South, in the Green Creek section of Middle Township.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Seriously Hurt In South Jersey Crash: State Police

A 53-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a crash in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 on County Route 666 (Cape May Ave) at 8th Avenue in Estell Manor, Atlantic County, New Jersey State Police said. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cavalier...
ESTELL MANOR, NJ
News 12

Small plane crashes near NJ airport, killing pilot

Authorities say a small plane crashed into a field near an airport in southern New Jersey, killing the pilot. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-12 went down shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Green Creek near Paramount Air Airport. Middle Township police said the pilot, 22-year-old Thomas...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Middle Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Middle Township, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Accidents
WPG Talk Radio

32-year-old Millville, NJ, Man Killed in Vineland Crash

Authorities in Vineland say a man from Millville was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday. The Vineland Police Department says the accident happened on Millville-Mays Landing Road (County Route 552) near Panther Road. According to police, a vehicle, "was traveling west on Mays Landing Road, when the vehicle left the...
VINELAND, NJ
Shore News Network

State Police Searching for Missing Cape May County Man

WOODBINE, NJ – The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with locating John Dayton, 55, of Woodbine, Cape May County. John was last seen around February 2 in the area of Franklin Street in Woodbine. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″, 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. John is known to frequent Smokey’s Meat Market in Woodbine and Bubba’s Discount Liquor Store on Delsea Drive in Vineland.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Four-Car Crash Leaves Two Injured In Ocean County

MANCHESTER – Two people were taken to the hospital after a dump truck rear-ended a car, causing a four-car crash Monday afternoon, police said. According to police, a Kia was attempting to make a left from Route 539 onto Horicon Avenue when it was rear-ended by a dump truck. This pushed the Kia forward, where it collided with a Toyota Prius. The Prius then spun out and struck a GMC Savana work van.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Person
Thomas Gibson
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A head-on crash was reported during rush hour, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 8 a.m. on Monday, July 18 on Route 40 at New York Avenue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, initial reports said. At least two people were reported hurt. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UNCONSCIOUS PARTY

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an unconscious party behind a vehicle at the Wawa on Route 37 and Garfield. There is no additional information available at this time. Should new details arise we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: TWO VEHICLES FULLY ENGULFED

Pioneer Hose Company #1 provided the below information and video but did not give a location in town. responded to find both vehicles fully involved and worked together to extinguish the fire. Lieutenant 2230 held command and. due to the humid temperature called for. Ladder 2325 from District 2 to...
BRICK, NJ
#Plane Crash#Pilot#Traffic Accident#Paramount Airfield
CBS Philly

Ocean City Man Dies In Plane Crash In Middle Township, Cape May County, Police Say

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 22-year-old man died in a plane crash in Middle Township, Cape May County on Saturday morning, authorities say. Police identified the man as Thomas Gibson of Ocean City, New Jersey. Police said he was the pilot of the plane and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at the Paramount Airfield at 317 Route 47 South in the Green Creek section of Middle Township around 9:30 a.m. The Middle Township Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation of the crash was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ocscanner.news

PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE FROM SOUTH TOMS RIVER POLICE

Be prepared – you may become impaired. Whether it’s over the counter or a prescription, some medications may cause impairment. #SaferRoads #BigRisk #JerseyDrives #impaireddriving #jerseydrives #SafeRoadsNJ https://bit.ly/3Ex5s6n. Pam Condron DeCarlo on July 19, 2022 - 19:22 at 19:22. STRPD needs to start appearing on Dover Road early mornings...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Three Officers Hurt, Three Charged Following Domestic Violence Call in Sea Isle City, NJ

Officials in Sea Isle City say three police officers were injured and three people have been charged following a wild domestic violence incident Monday night. In a press release, the Sea Isle City Police Department said their officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from 6001 Central Avenue (north unit) just before 9 PM on Monday, July 18th, for a report of domestic violence.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
