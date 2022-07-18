Ocean City pilot, 22, dies in small plane crash

An Ocean City pilot was killed in a crash Saturday morning.

Thomas Gibson, 22, crashed at Paramount Airfield in Middle Township’s Green Creek section at about 9:35 a.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Middle Township police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene.

The investigation was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause.

No further information was released.