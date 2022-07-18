Crash closes part of Fire Road in EHT

An Egg Harbor Township crash that damaged a utility pole caused part of Fire Road to shut down Monday.

The crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. in the are of the Lexus dealership and Avalon flooring, police said.

The driver, whose name was not released, told police he was driving home from work when he fell asleep and crashed into the pole. There were no signs of intoxication, police said.

The driver suffered an ankle injury and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

The road is shut down from Hingston Avenue to Mill Road while the police is replaced.

Service interruptions are expected for a few businesses in that immediate area.

Police ask drivers to find an alternate route.