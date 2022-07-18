ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judges let former Spanish king appeal after he loses court battle with ex-lover

By Brian Farmer
The Independent
 4 days ago
Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, a Danish businesswoman, has taken legal action against Juan Carlos I and is seeking damages for personal injury (PA) (PA Archive)

The former king of Spain has been given permission to appeal after losing a High Court fight with an ex-lover.

Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, a Danish businesswoman, has taken legal action against Juan Carlos I and is seeking damages for personal injury.

She alleges he caused her “great mental pain” by spying on and harassing her.

Juan Carlos, 84, denies wrongdoing.

Juan Carlos I of Spain, left, has denied any wrongdoing (PA) (PA Archive)

Lawyers representing Juan Carlos argued he is “entitled to immunity from the jurisdiction of the English courts in his capacity as a senior member of the Spanish royal family”.

But a High Court ruled against the former king, with Mr Justice Nicklin saying the claim can go ahead in England.

Juan Carlos’ lawyers on Monday asked two Court of Appeal judges to give him permission to mount an appeal against the ruling.

Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Peter Jackson granted permission and said a full appeal hearing should be held “soon”.

They said they would give their reasons later.

Mr Justice Nicklin had refused to grant Juan Carlos permission to challenge his ruling in the Court of Appeal.

Litigants normally have to establish an arguable or compelling case before being given permission to mount appeals.

Permission can be given by the judge who made the ruling or by appeal court judges.

Comments / 0

The Independent

Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws harassment and affair allegations against singer

Ricky Martin’s nephew has withdrawn his abuse allegations against the singer during a Puerto Rico court appearance today (21 July), effectively closing the case. Earlier this month, the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer was hit with a restraining order by his 21-year-old nephew, after he had filed harassment and affair claims against Martin.Martin has strenuously denied the “completely false” and “disgusting” accusations.Responding to the recent dismissal, Martin’s attorneys, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila, and Harry Massanet Pastrana, released a joint statement.“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” it began. “The accuser...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chinese court executes man who set ex-wife on fire

A Chinese court in southwestern Sichuan province executed a man Saturday who was convicted of homicide for setting his former wife on fire, in a case that had drawn national outrage and horror in an extreme case of domestic violence. The Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture Intermediate People's Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
