Ireland records hottest temperature in more than a century at 33C

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
 4 days ago
Crowds of people enjoying the sun on Portmarnock beach near Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Ireland has recorded its hottest temperature in more than a century as parts of Dublin reached 33C, according to Met Eireann.

A status yellow high temperature warning remains in place across the country as it faces another day of high heat.

Data from Met Eireann shows that temperatures soared to 33C at Phoenix Park in the capital on Monday, making it provisionally the hottest day ever recorded in July.

It also breaks the high temperature record for the 21st and 20th century.

It said: “Phoenix Park has broken the highest 21st temperature record with 33C which is Ireland’s highest of 2022 so far and 12.8C above normal.

“This is only 0.3C below the all-time 135 year old record set at Kilkenny Castle in 1887. Temperatures may still rise further.”

The sea at Malahide beach near Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

The rise in temperatures has forced Met Eireann to issue a hot weather warning that is to last until midnight on Tuesday.

It said that exceptionally warm weather will occur over Ireland on Monday with daytime temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees generally and possibly up to 32 degrees in places.

Night time temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees.

People went to enjoy the heat in Phoenix Park on what is now the hottest day of the year so far.

Families flocked to the zoo as temperatures reached the low 30s, with children and adults buying 99s to help cool off.

Jackie, who works at the toy stall across from the zoo, said that her stalls are in the shade now, but the sun will come around by 4pm.

She said: “It’ll be boiling. It’s always very hot in the evenings here. But there’s a nice little breeze coming up the hollow now.”

Lucy, 13, who also works at the stall said the high temperatures worry her.

She added: “It kind of freaks me out a bit. I’ll be able to go out and enjoy it, but it is on my mind a bit.”

Some sun worshippers bathed in the heat, while others retreated to shaded picnic benches to take a break from the unusually high temperatures for Ireland.

People enjoying the weather and trying to keep cool at Malahide beach near Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

There appeared to be fewer dogs being brought for walks in the large park than normal, after people were warned not to expose their pets to the heat during the Status Yellow warning.

A cool breeze and bouts of overcast weather at the park provided some respite from the heat.

31-year-old Tadgh was out for a run in the Phoenix Park as the news broke that the temperature record for the year was broken.

“I could do without it,” he said of the heat.

“It’s hot enough, It’ll be fine if it stays that way,” he said, adding that he does not want it any hotter.

“I’m going slower than I usually go, the heart rate is higher, walking more than I usually do.

“I’m taking it easy, going as slow as I need to.”

Meanwhile, an Irish coastguard helicopter flew over Portmarnock beach near Dublin as a large crowd of people enjoyed the sun.

The public was warned about the dangers of the sun and against using inflatable toys in the sea.

Met Eireann said that Tuesday will continue to be very warm over the eastern half of the country, with highest temperatures of 22-26 or 27 degrees, with cooler and fresher elsewhere though with highs of 16-22 degrees.

The day will bring a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine with some showery rain – with an isolated thundery burst possible.

Light variable breezes will veer north-westerly, freshening a small bit through the day.

The Independent

The Independent

