Chris Pratt wouldn't play Indiana Jones in case he was haunted by Harrison Ford

By Emily Garbutt
 4 days ago

Chris Pratt says he wouldn't play Indiana Jones – in case he was haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford. The Jurassic World actor isn't attached to the role in any capacity, but Deadline once reported that Disney was eyeing him as Ford's replacement.

"I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is. Who? Steven who? No, aren’t they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford?" Pratt joked on the Happy Sad Confused podcast when asked about potentially taking on the iconic role.

He continued: "All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, 'When I die, Indiana Jones dies.' And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play… ?"

Ford is returning to the role in the currently untitled Indiana Jones 5, which will see him joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the movie's female lead. Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones are also set to star in undisclosed roles. As expected, details on the movie are being kept tightly under wraps, but the first look was revealed at this year's Star Wars Celebration .

Spielberg isn't returning to the director's chair for Indy's fifth outing and the mantle has been passed to Logan helmer James Mangold. However, Spielberg is still on board as a producer and has reportedly been very involved in the movie.

Indiana Jones 5 is currently set to hit the big screen on June 30, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies on the horizon.

