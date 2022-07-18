ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Fauci to retire before the end of Biden’s term

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Joseph Choi
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BiR2K_0gjfJ7mi00

( The Hill ) — Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said in an interview published on Monday that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in office.

“We’re in a pattern now. If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have Covid anymore,’ then I will be 105,” Fauci told Politico . “I think we’re going to be living with this.”

Fauci said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ( NIAID), where he is the director, had “ the best people in the country” to carry out his vision.

And he said the possibility of more attacks coming his way Republicans take control of Congress was not a factor in his decision.

When asked about the possibility of quitting during an interview last year, Fauci said he would “unequivocally” not quit in response to criticisms of him.

“So because there are a lot of people who have ideas about conspiracies and changing minds and flip-flopping, that’s not a reason to step down. Not at all,” he said.

New Mexico health officials say new COVID variant could be 18 times more infectious

The Brooklyn-born immunologist has served as director of the NIAID since 1984, most notably working on HIV/AIDS research before becoming a leading health authority during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning both praise and derision from the public and lawmakers.

Fauci has advised seven presidents on public health issues. His working relationship with former President Trump was famously fraught during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Fauci often had to counter unfounded claims made by the president.

Fauci told Politico he and Trump developed “an interesting relationship.”

“Two guys from New York, different in their opinions and their ideology, but still, two guys who grew up in the same environments of this city. I think that we are related to each other in that regard,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Off-duty New Mexico State Police officer found dead inside home

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The death of an off-duty New Mexico State Police officer is under investigation after he was found dead inside his Santa Rosa home Monday. Police say officers went to the home of 24-year-old Omar Carrasco to perform a welfare check after he did not show up for his scheduled shift and multiple […]
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police seize thousands of fentanyl pills

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested two Santa Fe residents and seized thousands of fentanyl pills. 38-year-old Leandro Anaya and 33-year-old Letasha Montoya were arrested on July 6, after an NMSP officer observed suspicious behavior outside an auto shop. NMSP says the officer was surveilling Cooks Rd in Santa Fe in reference […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republicans
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 23 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Odesa in southern Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, dealing a blow to a deal signed on Friday to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports. Ukraine has called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments under the agreement, the foreign ministry said. read more.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
KRQE News 13

Both Gonzales & Victoria Martens DNA found on single sock, no other clothes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Victoria Martens remains were found on a sock with Fabian Gonzales’ DNA, however, the 10-year old girls’ DNA wasn’t found on any other clothes tied to Gonzales, according to a DNA analyst who took the stand Wednesday. A Forensic Scientist with the state’s crime lab, Roslynd Archuleta spent the entirety of Wednesday’s proceedings […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Homicide detective, second DNA expert testify in Victoria Martens trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in trial, jurors heard from Fabian Gonzales and his account of what happened the night of Victoria Martens was murdered. Calling on the lead homicide detective in the case, prosecutors played clips of Albuquerque Police’s August 2016 interrogation videos Thursday, in day seven of Gonzales’ trial. Gonzales is charged […]
KRQE News 13

Man who got into shootout with Albuquerque police sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dominic Detwiler, the man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police, will not have to serve any more jail time. Detwiler pled guilty to exchanging gunfire with officers at an apartment complex near Cooper and Vermont in April 2019. Detwiler was hit and that left his legs paralyzed. Judge Moran sentenced Detwiler […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy