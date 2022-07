KEARNEY, Neb — It was an important day at the Buffalo County Fair as they celebrated Special Needs Day, which gave people the opportunity to enjoy the fair, all for free. “This gives them the chance to be themselves, ride the rides without interruptions, without loud noises and lines and they’re in their own little community so it helps them just feel more comfortable,” said Speech Pathologist with Kearney Public Schools Amy Godinez.

BUFFALO COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO