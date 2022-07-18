ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucksport, ME

Bucksport Drug Bust Results in 5 Arrests, $100K+ of Fentanyl

By Cindy Campbell
 4 days ago
A drug bust in Bucksport resulted in the arrests of three people from Maine and two from Massachusetts, as well as a considerable seizure of fentanyl. Bucksport and Maine State Police have been working together on an investigation into a fentanyl trafficking operation allegedly distributing the deadly drug throughout Hancock County....

Q 96.1

Three Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl & Crack Distribution, Hampden, Maine

Three people were arrested Tuesday, July 19 in Hampden, Maine in connection with an investigation into fentanyl and crack cocaine distribution from a residence. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force and the Hampden Police Department worked together on the case over the last several months. Law Enforcement officials said there was an undercover purchase of both illicit drugs from the Ruth Avenue house.
Search for Bangor man continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for Graham Lacher, who walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor in early June. It’s taken a hopeful turn recently after a state trooper may have spotted him within the last couple of days. His family, law enforcement and...
BANGOR, ME
Police charge 3 with drug trafficking

HAMPDEN, Maine — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Hampden Police Department conducted a joint investigation, leading to the arrest of three people on Tuesday in connection with alleged fentanyl and crack cocaine distribution from a residential home in Hampden. The joint investigation has been going on for the...
HAMPDEN, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Watch: A Man Fatally Shot in Newport Pointed a Gun at the Police

A video of the moments leading up to a police-involved shooting in a Newport Campground has been released by the Maine Attorney General's Office. Police were called to the Sebasticook Lake Campground on Friday afternoon after the Penobscot Regional Communications Center learned of a social media post claiming a man with a gun was on the premises. Officers from several law enforcement agencies responded, with Penobscot County Deputy Kenneth York the first to arrive. Officials say there was an armed confrontation and Stephen Bossom, 35, was shot and killed by the deputy.
NEWPORT, ME
Bangor PD Says Second Of Two Missing Bangor Teens Has Been Found

The second of two missing teens, whom authorities have been trying to locate since the beginning of July, has been found. The Bangor Police Department was called in the early morning hours of July 3rd, after 17-year-old Charity Bell, and 15-year-old Madisyn Trotter were reported missing. It was believed that...
BANGOR, ME
Alarming figures show Maine setting a homicide record in 2022

(BDN) -- Seventeen people have died of homicides in the first six and a half months of this year, after two more were killed this past weekend in Skowhegan and Lewiston. That figure is just one fewer than the number of people killed in homicides in all of 2021, which puts Maine on track to surpass the modern record of 31 homicides set in 2008 and raise the state’s 10-year average of 22 per year.
Ellsworth Police log week of July 21

ELLSWORTH — A large motor home went crashing into the bushes at the intersection of Grant Street and Main Street on July 5. No one was injured. Patrick Williams told police that he was traveling east on Main Street around 1:30 that afternoon when another vehicle cut him off. Williams slammed on his brakes, which subsequently locked up. The tan motor home slid down Bridge Hill before striking the curb and coming to a stop in a nearby bush.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Death of Maine teen ruled homicide, victim identified

The death of a teenager in the Kennebec County town of Mt. Vernon has been ruled a homicide. The girl’s mother says she returned home Monday, and found her 14-year-old daughter’s body. Shannon Moss with the Maine Department of Public Safety said the teen was identified as Brooke...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
Police Calling 14-Year-Old Kennebec County Girl’s Death Is A Homicide

The Chief Medical Examiner for the state of Maine is calling the death of a 14-year-old from Mt. Vernon a homicide. Maine Public Safety Information Officer, Shannon Moss, said the Kennebec County Sheriff's Department was called by a homeowner, Monday evening, just after 6 PM. She reported that she had found her teenage daughter deceased upon returning home. The State Police Major Crimes Unit was then called in to investigate, as they handle all suspicious deaths.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
Maine man killed when front-end loader rolls over

NORTHPORT, Maine — A Northport man died Tuesday night when the front-end loader he was driving overturned. The Waldo County Sheriff's Office and Northport firefighters were called to Atlantic Highway at about 7 p.m. Deputies say Scotty Richards, 62, was driving the loader along the road. Witnesses reported seeing...
NORTHPORT, ME
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
