These are the best personal chefs in Dallas, according to Yelp

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you tired of eating out all of the time, heating up leftovers, microwaving frozen dinners, or even getting food delivered to you? Just don’t have the time to cook for yourself/your family? Maybe check out a personal chef!

Dallas is filled with great cooks and even better food, Saturday, July 16 was National Personal Chef Day! NationalToday explains personal chefs are always there to save the day with warm homemade meals! “The day is commemorated to honor the relentless hard work and efforts of personal chefs that can range from standing for long hours every day to going shopping for ingredients to taking care of special cravings and/or dietary restrictions.”

Don’t know where to start or who to get in your kitchen? No need to worry, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best personal chefs in Dallas!

  • Just Eats In-Home Personal Chef Service
  • Designed Cuisine A Personal Chef Service
  • My Private Chef
  • Chef Mimi J
  • The Chef Benjamin Brand
  • Chef in Heelz
  • Simply Hailee
  • Uniquely Yours Private Chef
  • Fridgefull Thinking
  • JaredPierre Private Chef & Catering

