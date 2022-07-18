ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling fishy? Here’s where to eat the best caviar in Dallas

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago
Black caviar in silver bowl, sandwiches and champagne on gray concrete background

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fish is a delicacy all across the world and one of the most sought-after and loved fish food items is caviar.

What a better time to talk about it than summertime and in particular Monday, July 18 which is National Caviar Day! “Whether you’re a fan or foe, National Caviar Day is celebrated nationwide on July 18 every year. Technically, real caviar isn’t just any fish eggs. It comes from the female sturgeon fish. And it’s been a high-end dining staple ever since Cesar Ritz (fancy hotelier) put it on his menus,” NationalToday said.

If you’ve never got your taste buds dancing with some fish eggs, maybe it’s time to give caviar a shot; and if you’re already a huge fan, you probably don’t need too much convincing to go dine at your favorite spot for caviar or even try a new place.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to find and eat caviar:

  • Carte Blanche – Lower Greenville
  • Beverley’s Bistro & Bar – Uptown
  • Nick & Sam’s – Oak Lawn
  • Euro Delicatessen – North Dallas
  • Bubala Cafe & Grill – North Dallas
  • Monarch – Downtown
  • Merdian – Lakewood
  • A Taste of Europe
  • Grange Hall Restaurant – Uptown
  • The Mansion Bar – Oak Lawn

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

