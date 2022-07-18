ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Dried blueberries ‘urgently’ recalled nationwide over lead concerns

By Jocelina Joiner, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ss3x0_0gjfDNSz00
(Credit: Brand Storm Inc. via FDA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent recall alert for dried blueberries after high levels of lead were detected.

The FDA said the recall announced by BrandStorm Inc. involves Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries, which were sold in the United States through retail and online stores.

A lab in Maryland identified the concern after testing uncovered the presence or potential presence of lead over the FDA’s recommended limits.

The FDA said an investigation was conducted by the packing site, and the original heavy metal reports for the crop year showed no presence of lead.

“After further investigation it was found that the products county of Origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary,” the FDA stated. “As an immediate action the packing site is actively working to enhance food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal.”

The FDA said the issue is isolated to two batches of blueberries with a Best By Date 12/2024 and 01/2025. The lot codes are as follows:

  • Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024
  • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160
  • Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025
  • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

The product is sold in white and blue pouches with Natierra brand and logo. They can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details and lot number on the bottom right of the pouch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBk6V_0gjfDNSz00
(Credit: BrandStorm Inc. via FDA)

While BrandStorm has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the recall, the company is working to enhance the food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metals.

The FDA says lead occurs naturally and may be contracted in fruits and vegetables during cultivation.

“Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water,” the agency said.

However, exposure to larger amounts of the element can cause lead poisoning, with its effects dependent upon the amount and duration of exposure and the exposed person’s age.

Though people with high lead levels in their blood may show no symptoms, they could suffer damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning may include abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output, according to the FDA, which added that children are particularly vulnerable.

“If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur,” the FDA said. “This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.”

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it out. Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Anyone who bought the product online can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 310-559-0259, 8 am – 4:30 pm PST, email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com or send a direct message using the www.Natierra.com website.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

State parole officer accused of planting evidence

Sharp detective work by two attorneys has a state parole officer under investigation for allegations that he planted evidence and falsified a supporting deposition used to charge a Buffalo man with drug and gun crimes. The discovery by Sean Kelly the day before last month’s jury trial was a once-in-a-lifetime Perry Mason-type moment that led […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested in Dunkirk on drug charges

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Drug Taskforce arrested three on various drug charges early Thursday morning. While inside one home, police say they found 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, three grams of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, a loaded glock pistol with an attached high-capacity drum fed […]
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend 25 years in prison for manslaughter following a March 2020 shooting. 39-year-old Josean Roman-Cruz of Buffalo was sentenced on Tuesday morning to a determinate 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting of 50-year-old Wilfredo Justiniano on March 27, 2020. Prosecutors said that at approximately 7:15 p.m. that evening, Roman-Cruz shot Justiniano multiple times in the vicinity of Pennsylvania St. and Lakeview Ave. in the City of Buffalo. The 25-year sentence was the maximum.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
News 4 Buffalo

Victim still recovering as man is sentenced for April crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced for an April crash in which the victim is still recovering. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Willie Green, 43, who has also gone by the name Dennis Brown, was driving north on Wilson Street when he collided with an eastbound vehicle on Sycamore Street. At the time, prosecutors say he was under the influence of a drug.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two plead guilty for roles in narcotics conspiracy, triple homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo residents have pleaded guilty for their roles in a narcotics conspiracy that resulted in a triple homicide in 2019, police said. 49-year-old Jariel Cobb of Buffalo pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct justice, use of fire to commit a felony and conspiracy to damage and destroy a […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blueberries#Foodsafety#Brandstorm Inc#Natierra
News 4 Buffalo

Sheriff: Two injured in crash between car, horse & buggy

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were reportedly taken to an Erie, Pa. hospital after a vehicle crashed into a horse and buggy in the Town of Chautauqua around 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. The vehicle, driven by Adam West of Portland, N.Y., was reportedly traveling north on Thayer Road […]
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
News 4 Buffalo

Springville man gets 8 years in prison for deadly fight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old man from Springville is headed behind bars for eight years for critically injuring a man, who later died, during a fight. Tyler Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, got into a physical fight outside his home on December 7, 2020, around 2:20 a.m. on Greenwood Place in Springville with 43-year-old Patrick Flynn. Flynn was critically injured in the fight and later died at Erie County Medical Center, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Betty Jean Grant gets adjournment in contemplation of dismissal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An adjournment in contemplation of dismissal has been granted in the case against former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant. Grant, 74, was accused of harassment following a filmed incident at a voting site this past October. Her attorney pleaded ‘not guilty’ on her behalf this past December. An attempt had been made to have the charge dismissed, but Judge Andrew LoTempio denied it in January.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy