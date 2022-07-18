U Matter Fest community event

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) 4-H Unity (Urban Neighborhood Improved Through Youth) of Endicott will host a free mental health and well-being event for the community on Thursday, July 21st.

Several local organizations will be on hand offering fun, family-friendly activities at many different tables. The event will take place from 4-6:30 p.m. at the West Endicott Park.

The 4-H Unity program is made up of Union-Endicott High School Students who decided they want to help their community and make mental wellness a priority. With support from program leaders from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, Asia Ambler and Kelly Mabee, the students have worked with several mental health organizations and professionals to learn more about mental health wellness.

The organization asks you to come enjoy a night of interactive activities focused on mental health and well-being.

