PHOTOS: Henry County community pets

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will no longer operate the School Resource Officer Program at Henry County Schools. The Henry County Police Department has taken over following the termination of a Memorandum of Understanding between the HCSO and school district. Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a June 23 letter to the district the decision was made due to limited personnel and budgetary resources.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO