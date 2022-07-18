PHOTOS: Henry County community pets

McDONOUGH— The McDonough City Council voted unanimously to approve the 2022 millage rate during a regularly scheduled meeting Monday. The 2023 budget, which was approved at its June 20 meeting, is based on a millage rate of 3.019. The 2022 millage rate is a rollback from the 3.615 millage rate that was in place in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
CONYERS — A Connecticut woman was jailed on an animal cruelty charge July 12 after she allegedly left her dog in a locked car for more than two hours, resulting in the dog’s death. Despite efforts by officers with the Conyers Police Department to rescue the dog and...
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will no longer operate the School Resource Officer Program at Henry County Schools. The Henry County Police Department has taken over following the termination of a Memorandum of Understanding between the HCSO and school district. Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a June 23 letter to the district the decision was made due to limited personnel and budgetary resources.
Dutchtown grad Will Anderson Jr., Stockbridge grad Brenton Cox Jr. and Ola grad Chris Rodriguez Jr. were named to the Preseason Media Days All-SEC Football Team after voting this week in Atlanta, where the league’s head football coaches and top players gathered for the annual showcase. Anderson, a junior...
