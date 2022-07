SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls debt per capita, or per person, is only $1400. Compared to 9 other Upper Midwest cities of similar size, that’s second lowest. Rapid City is 4th highest, at $3,099 per person and Des Moines, Iowa has the highest debt per person at $4, 487. All that data comes from the City of Sioux Falls financial office.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO