The S&P 500 traded sharply higher on the week as Wall Street digested a batch of earnings reports that were better than feared. On Monday, new Treasury Department data indicated China is no longer the largest holder of U.S. debt. China now holds just $980.8 billion in U.S. Treasurys, making Japan the largest U.S. debtholder at $1.2 trillion. ...

BUSINESS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO