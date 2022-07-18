ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Donate school supplies this month

By Wilmington News Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe News Journal has partnered with StateFarm — Carrie Zeigler as a collection point for a school supplies drive...

CCSWD now accepting recycling grant applications

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District is currently accepting applications for its 2023 grant programs supporting local recycling, litter prevention, and waste-reduction efforts. In all, $21,000 has been set aside for these programs, which are described below:. 2023-2024 Go-Green Grant(for businesses): The purpose of this grant is to assist...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
CHURCH BRIEFS

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, July 28 in the fellowship hall of the church — the third grill-out of the season. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious...
BLANCHESTER, OH
Reserve junior heifer raises $2,275

The reserve junior heifer exhibited by Shelby Leaming of the It’s All Good 4-H Club raised $2,275. The contributing sponsors are R.D. Holder Oil, Rob’s Equipment Service LLC, American Equipment Service, Merchants National Bank, Sharon Leaming, Polly Vaughan, 333 Therapeutics, Buckley Farm, Imagine That Tool Rental, Thurston and Mandy Curry, Rich-Lin Farm, Chris Meyer, anonymous, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Schneder Farms LLC, Foxworthy Enterprises, Orchard Veterinary Care LLC, Peoples Bank, Fox Towing, New Horizon Farm & Dairy, Allen Motors LLC, County Engineer Jeff Linkous, Happy Cows Creamery, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Chad and Kim Leaming, Smith Farms Trucking, Chris and Brooke Stingley, Bronson Door Co., Gary Quallen Family, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Prenger’s Inc., Mindy Sanders, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and McDonald & Son Inc.
WILMINGTON, OH
Clinton County, OH
Ohio Society
Clinton County, OH
Supreme senior cow collects $2,325

The supreme senior cow exhibited by Caili Baumann of the Blanchester / Great Oaks FFA chapter collected $2,325. The contributing sponsors are Doug Grant Trucking, American Equipment Service, Merchants National Bank, Bottom-Line Farm, Kwest Communications, Baker Boer Goats, anonymous, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Rippling Rock Herefords, Kyle Wilson – Agri Gold, Peoples Bank, New Horizon Farm & Dairy, Wilson Livestock Services, Paul Hall & Associates, Gary Quallen Family, No. 1 China Buffet, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chandra Sullivan, First State Bank, Prenger’s Inc., and D&E Equipment Co. Inc.
BLANCHESTER, OH
Reserve pen of chickens raises $920

The reserve champion meat pen of chickens exhibited by Makayla Thomason of the Animals Express 4-H Club raised $920. The contributing sponsors are BDK Feed and Supply, Merchants National Bank, Johnson Farms, Wilmington Performing Arts Studio, American Equipment Service, Karen Gibson Tax Service, Wilmington Skyline Chili, Greater Tomorrow Health, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Orchard Veterinary Care LLC, The Azek Company (TimberTech), Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Huelskamp Family, Wilson Livestock Services, American Legion / Wilmington City Treasurer, Carrie Zeigler Insurance Agency – State Farm, Long Rx Pharmacy – Zeigler’s, First State Bank, Southern Hills Community Bank, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and Uptown Printing.
WILMINGTON, OH
Grand pen of chickens collects $920

The grand champion meat pen of chickens exhibited by Mallory Thomason of the Animals Express 4-H Club collected a $920 premium. The contributing sponsors are BDK Feed and Supply, Merchants National Bank, Johnson Farms, American Equipment Service, Karen Gibson Tax Service, Route 73 Homes LTD, Wilmington Skyline Chili, Greater Tomorrow Health, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Orchard Veterinary Care LLC, The Azek Company, McConnell Veterinary Services, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Huelskamp Family, Wilson Livestock Services, American Legion/ Wilmington City Treasurer, Carrie Zeigler Insurance Agency – State Farm, Long Rx Pharmacy – Zeigler’s, First State Bank, Southern Hills Community Bank, and D&E Equipment Co. Inc.
WILMINGTON, OH
Reserve lamb raises $650

The reserve champion market lamb exhibited by Liz Schiff raised $650. The contributing sponsors are American Equipment Service, Merchants National Bank, John Friedline, Mason Farms, Alexander Show Feeds, Chad Mason Farms, Sams Meats, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, FedCrop Insurance Services LLC, Johnny Jones, and DeBold Builders.
WILMINGTON, OH
Grand turkey raises $1,855

The 51-pounds grand champion market turkey exhibited by Kaydence Beam of the Liberty Livestock 4-H Club drew an $1,855 premium. The contributing sponsors are Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Trusty Insurance Agency, Johnson Farms, American Equipment Service, Merchants National Bank, Jones Farms Enterprises, Ag-Pro Wilmington, Collett Farms / Pioneer Seed, PNC Bank, Harold Roark, Farm Credit Mid-America, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Hawkins Family BBQ, Simpkins Foley Insurance / Bryan Achtermann, Chad Mason Farms, Chester Herdsmen 4-H, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Fox Towing, Culberson Family, Sams Meats, Seaman Construction, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), No. 1 China Buffet, Smith Farms Trucking, Clinton Animal Care Center, Baughman Farm Excavating LLC, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chris Collett Trucking LLC, Fayetteville Hardware & Supply / Jim Mootz Trucking, anonymous, Jones Farms Trucking LLC, First State Bank, Master Feed Mill, and D&E Equipment Co. Inc.
WILMINGTON, OH
Reserve feeder collects $300

The reserve champion market feeder exhibited by Taylor Barton of the Final Drive 4-H Club collected $300. The contributing sponsors are Trusty Insurance Agency, Ag-Pro Wilmington, Farm Credit Mid-America, Barron Ag Service, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Bronson Door Co., Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and Kile Landscaping.
WILMINGTON, OH
Grand market duck collects $755

The grand champion market duck exhibited by Lexus Reiley of the Liberty Livestock 4-H Club and of Wilmington FFA raised $755. The contributing sponsors are Johnson Farms, Trusty Insurance Agency, American Equipment Service, The Wooden Moose, PNC Bank, Brian and Tammy Prickett, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Bollinger Plumbing, Bill Marine Ford, Clinton Animal Care Center, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Baughman Farm Excavating LLC, Jeff Hartman, Rose Pros, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and Sams Meats.
WILMINGTON, OH
UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Rock the Block featuring Night Ranger at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Murphy Theatre as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/3haxCJH. SBoth Sugartree and Main Street closed starting at 3 p.m. On Sugartree and free, Enmy and Eternal Frequency will perform. Starting at 8 p.m. on Main Street, Sunset Blvd. (an ’80s rock cover band) and Mr. Speed (Kiss tribute band) will perform.
WILMINGTON, OH
Grand market rabbit raises $1,155

The grand champion market fryer rabbit exhibited by Landan Rowland of the Clinton County Fur & Feather 4-H Club raised $1,155. The contributing sponsors are The Melvin Stone Co., Rob’s Equipment Service LLC, American Equipment Service, PNC Bank, Greater Tomorrow Health, R+L Carriers, Orchard Veterinary Care LLC, Bogan Cages & Supplies, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Bower Family Farms, Bronson Door Co., Doyle-Rowland Rabbitry, Maw and Paw’s Daycare, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Long Rx Pharmacy – Zeigler’s, Master Feed Mill, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and Brad and Erika Goodwin.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Robert rules over crankiness

I am cranky! It is allowed in the Old Ladies Bill of Rights — along with wearing purple and spitting in the street. Purple is not my color and spitting in the streets is not only disgustingly unsanitary, but the prerogative of the male population. Little boys at age 3 learn to spit as a rite of passage at T-ball and, despite maternal admonishments, never get over the habit.
WILMINGTON, OH
Lynchburg Post Office remains closed

LYNCHBURG — Exactly when some type of postal service will resume in Lynchburg following a mid-June fire that damaged the town’s post office on North Main Street appears to be unknown. The Times-Gazette made several calls to the U.S. Postal Service this week, but still had no answer...
LYNCHBURG, OH
Reserve hog brings $4,150

The reserve champion market hog exhibited by Reese DeBold of the Final Drive 4-H Club brought a premium of $4,150. The contributing sponsors are Carter Lumber, Clinton Electrical & Plumbing Supply, The Melvin Stone Co., Bush Auto Place, Pierson Excavating LLC, Trusty Insurance Agency, Merchants National Bank, American Equipment Service, Webbland Farm Excavating Corp., Ag-Pro Wilmington, Croghan Farms, Pro Install, Ryan Frommling – Realtor with Coldwell Banker Heritage, Farm Credit Mid-America, DeBold Builders, Derek and Kelli Jamison, Bane – Welker / Mark Stewart, Henry and William Hildebrandt, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Vital Fitness, Marci and Mitchell Ellis, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, Bee Wild Honey Farm LLC, Kyle Wilson – Agri Gold, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Schneder Farms LLC, McCarty Gardens, Emma Mathews Photography, Terry and Beth Habermehl, Healthsource of Ohio, W. A. Hodson Inc., Bower Family Farms, McConnell Veterinary Services, Bronson Door Co., Kasey Smith Auctioneer – The Wendt Group, Brady and Donna Snyder, Thompson Farms, No. 1 China Buffet, Accurate Soils, Clinton Animal Care Center, Barton Farms, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Dan DeBold, American Legion / Wilmington City Treasurer, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Rose Pros, Webbland Poured Walls, Nutrien Ag Solutions, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and Cornerstone Carpentry.
WILMINGTON, OH
Reserve roaster chicken draws $1,455

The reserve champion roaster chicken exhibited by Henry Hildebrandt of the Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H Club drew a $1,455 premium. The contributing sponsors are Murphy Farms, Milton and Diane Murphy, Trusty Insurance Agency, Johnson Farms, Merchants National Bank, Huelskamp Family, Ag-Pro Wilmington, Croghan Farms, Bennett Family, Arolyn Place, DeBold Builders, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Scott Family, Vital Fitness, Marci and Mitchell Ellis, Murphy Farms, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, Steve and Roseanne McKay, Melvin Liquid Fertilizer, Bill Marine Ford, Sams Meats, Rinehart Family, Farm Credit Mid-America, Healthsource of Ohio, Smith Farms Trucking, Allison Brust, Paul Hall & Associates, Brady and Donna Snyder, Accurate Soils, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Murphy Kids, Tardis Farm, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Smith Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, and Mason Excavation.
WILMINGTON, OH
Reserve market goat draws $5,275

The reserve champion market goat exhibited by Gracee Stewart of the Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H Club drew a $5,275 premium. The contributing sponsors are Murphy Farms, Trusty Insurance Agency, Merchants National Bank, American Equipment Service, Bush Auto Place, Southern Hills Community Bank, Croghan Farms, Ag-Pro Wilmington, Randy Hedberg and Holdyn Bare, DeBold Builders, Bane-Welker / Mark Stewart, M&A Ellis Enterprises, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Schneder Farms LLC, Melvin Liquid Fertilizer, Henry and William Hildebrandt, Groves Tire & Service LLC, J. K. Precast, Marci and Mitchell Ellis, Murphy Farms, Johnson Durocs, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, Pierson Excavating LLC, Bill Marine Ford, Farm Credit Mid-America, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, W. A. Hodson Inc., Smith Farms Trucking, Marissa Williams – State Farm, Bower Family Farms, Kasey Smith Auctioneer – The Wendt Group, Lanman Farms, Brady and Donna Snyder, Thompson Farms, Emma Mathews Photography, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Bentley Show Pigs, Jeremy and Melissa Rolfe, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mindy Sanders, and D&E Equipment Co. Inc.
WILMINGTON, OH
Grand champion hog draws $4,175

The grand champion market hog exhibited by Brynn Abt of the 4-H club Marion Hustlers 2 brought $4,175. The contributing sponsors are Bush Auto Place, BDK Feed and Supply, R+L Carriers, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., The First National Bank of Blanchester, American Equipment Service, Merchants National Bank, Kwest Communications, Ag-Pro Wilmington, PNC Bank, Martinsville Lions Club, Croghan Farms, DeBold Builders, Miller Farms, Rippling Rock Herefords, Ralph and Carol Abt, Mishelle Pembleton, Kyle Wilson – Agri Gold, Peoples Bank, Circle S Farm, Barber Family, Carrie Zeigler Insurance Agency – State Farm, Paul Hall & Associates, Hymark Consulting, Parks Livestock, Terry and Beth Habermehl, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Chris and Brooke Stingley, McConnell Veterinary Services, Thompson Farms, No. 1 China Buffet, Clinton Animal Care Center, Spirit in the Sky Car Show, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Clinton County Clerk of Courts, Ostermeier Farms, Emma Mathews Photography, Panetta Excavating, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Rose Pros, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and Brad and Angela Woodruff.
WILMINGTON, OH
Select WC freshmen take the Leadership Plunge

WILMINGTON — A dozen incoming freshmen at Wilmington College are getting a jump on the upcoming fall semester this week as members of the Summer Leadership Plunge. A five-day event running through Saturday, July 23, the 21st annual Plunge is designed to take those students that were proven leaders in their high schools and lay the foundation for them to become campus leaders at WC.
WILMINGTON, OH

