Donate school supplies this month

I am cranky! It is allowed in the Old Ladies Bill of Rights — along with wearing purple and spitting in the street. Purple is not my color and spitting in the streets is not only disgustingly unsanitary, but the prerogative of the male population. Little boys at age 3 learn to spit as a rite of passage at T-ball and, despite maternal admonishments, never get over the habit.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO