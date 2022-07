What: Join the Coastal Prairie Conservancy for Putting Down Roots 2022 on November 12th from 9 AM to 12 PM at the Indiangrass Preserve! This annual planting event brings our community together with native prairie planting, interactive displays from regional partners, and educational activities for the whole family. As always, new volunteers and participants of all ages are welcome to join. Snacks and water will be provided, and you are welcome to bring your own food if you have dietary restrictions. Food trucks will also be on-site to provide tasty treats. Don’t forget to dress for the weather, wear closed-toe shoes, and bring a reusable water bottle.

