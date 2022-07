Theme parks are meant to be fun for the whole family, but one family that recently visited Sesame Place, the Sesame Street-themed park in Philadelphia, is crying foul after what appears to be potential racial discrimination on the part of a costumed character. The issue is now being addressed by Sesame Workshop, the company behind the Sesame Street television show, even though they are not directly responsible for the theme park.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO