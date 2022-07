A few weeks ago, it seemed like a lock that Andrew Benintendi and Whit Merrifield would be traded before, or at, the trade deadline on August 2nd. Even before kicking things off by trading Carlos Santana to the Mariners, GM JJ Picollo had been fairly transparent about the team's plans for the deadline, and both vets were already included in dozens of rumors. Things took a turn when it was revealed that neither were vaccinated, as several AL contenders reportedly dropped out of the Benintendi bidding. Subsequent comments – and clarifications – from Merrifield didn't help the cause, and with a little over 10 days left before the deadline, there's seemed to be growing confusion about where everyone stands. Speaking to 610's Cody and Gold on Wednesday, team insider Josh Vernier explained that the team hadn't changed their long-term plan much, if at all.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO